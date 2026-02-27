Kejriwal, Sisodia were acquitted in the CBI case. Now what happens to the ED case?

A Delhi trial court on Friday (February 27) discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia, along with 21 others, in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) case in the alleged liquor policy scam.

The 598-page order is a shot in the arm for the Aam Aadmi Party leaders and the other accused in the case. However, one question that still remains is the fate of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) money laundering case in the alleged liquor policy scam.

Does the CBI discharge have an impact on the ED case as well? We explain.

How does a money laundering probe work?

An ED case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, is often termed both a “standalone” offence and “linked to the predicate offence”. Essentially, this means that ED can begin an inquiry for alleged generation or use of “proceeds of crime” against a person even without a conviction in the predicate offence (underlying, primary crime that generates illegal proceeds). The predicate offence can be ongoing or undecided while ED establishes its case.