How Karnataka’s new law against honour killing affirms absolute right of adults to choose their partners

On December 21, 2025, 19-year-old Manya Patil, who was seven months pregnant, was beaten to death in Karnataka’s Dharwad district by her father and other relatives for having married a Dalit boy against their wishes. The incident shook the state, prompting the state government to come up with a landmark legislation: The Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026 (Eva Nammava Eva Nammava Bill) to curb honour killings.

Passed during the state legislature’s recently concluded Budget session, the Bill now awaits the Governor’s assent. Here’s what to know.

Key features

Prominent among the features of the Bill, also known as the Eva Nammava Eva Nammava (“They are our own people”) Bill, is the freedom of choice in marriage. The Bill makes it clear that consent of parents, family, caste, or clan is not required once two adults decide to marry. It criminalises acts of violence, intimidation, or harassment committed against the couple, and imposes various penalties for the same. It also provides legal support for such couples to pursue their relationship.