How Karnataka’s new law against honour killing affirms absolute right of adults to choose their partners

On December 21, 2025, 19-year-old Manya Patil, who was seven months pregnant, was beaten to death in Karnataka’s Dharwad district by her father and other relatives for having married a Dalit boy against their wishes. The incident shook the state, prompting the state government to come up with a landmark legislation: The Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026 (Eva Nammava Eva Nammava Bill) to curb honour killings.
Passed during the state legislature’s recently concluded Budget session, the Bill now awaits the Governor’s assent. Here’s what to know.
Prominent among the features of the Bill, also known as the Eva Nammava Eva Nammava (“They are our own people”) Bill, is the freedom of choice in marriage. The Bill makes it clear that consent of parents, family, caste, or clan is not required once two adults decide to marry. It criminalises acts of violence, intimidation, or harassment committed against the couple, and imposes various penalties for the same. It also provides legal support for such couples to pursue their relationship.
In short, the legislation affirms that adults have the absolute right to choose their partners.
The Bill stipulates the formation of Eva Nammava Vedike, a district-level body comprising officials and experts to help solemnise inter-caste marriages. It will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner and will offer counseling services for the couple. The Bill also provides for the establishment of special fast-track courts to try cases pertaining to such crimes.
A monitoring committee will also be set up at the district level to review the implementation of the legislation.
Notwithstanding the provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, those convicted of honour killing will attract an additional minimum imprisonment for five years. Sections of the Bill also allow cases to be registered for intimidating the couple. Offences under the legislation will be cognizable and non-bailable.
Honour killings in Karnataka
Caste remains a dominant factor in several parts of Karnataka. Several villages remain divided along caste lines, especially in the state’s backward regions.
According to data, around 15 cases of honour killings were reported in Karnataka over the past five years.
While there have been sporadic instances of violence against inter-faith couples — perpetrated by dominant communities such as the Vokkaligas and the Lingayats — three cases were reported in 2025. All three victims in the case were teenage girls, hunted down for marrying or having a relationship with “lower caste” boys.
While the three cases reported last year were from North Karnataka — Hubballi, Raichur and Kalaburagi districts — the old Mysuru region too has witnessed a fair share of violence over inter-caste relationships.