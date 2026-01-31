US court to decide if Instagram, YouTube are designed to increase social media addiction

KGM’s case is the first of several 'bellwether trials.' While the verdict will not formally bind other courts, it is expected to influence settlement strategies and judicial outcomes.

Written by: Amaal Sheikh
6 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 06:47 PM IST
social media addictionMeta and Google reject the claim that their products are addictive or that they caused a youth mental health crisis. (Freepik)
Make us preferred source on Google

Earlier this week, TikTok settled with a 19-year-old woman whose lawsuit was set to become the first jury test of whether social media companies can be held liable for mental health harm. Snapchat’s parent company, Snap Inc., had settled earlier this month. Both platforms denied wrongdoing and refused to disclose the terms of the settlement.

What remains is the core trial. Meta’s Instagram and Google’s YouTube will now face months-long proceeding that places the design of their platforms, rather than user content, before a jury.

The case is part of a large, coordinated set of proceedings in California that brings together more than 1,600 lawsuits filed by families, school districts, and the state attorney general. It has reached a stage no comparable case has before — surviving dismissal and forcing the business model of social media platforms into open court before a jury.

The plaintiff at the centre of the case

The main plaintiff is a young woman identified in the court records as KGM. According to filings, she created a YouTube account as an eight-year-old, joined Instagram at nine, TikTok’s predecessor Musical.ly at 10, and Snapchat at 11. She said that years of constant use left her struggling with depression, anxiety, and body image issues.

Since this case pertains to the design of these platforms, the lawyers representing the plaintiffs have been explicit about the scope of their claim. “Borrowing heavily from the behavioral and neurobiological techniques used by slot machines and exploited by the cigarette industry, Defendants deliberately embedded in their products an array of design features aimed at maximizing youth engagement to drive advertising revenue,” the lawsuit says.

Also in Explained | Economic Survey calls for social media age limit: How this will this tackle digital addiction

Those features include endless feeds that never naturally stop, algorithms that learn user preferences, notifications that pull users in repeatedly, and social metrics such as likes, streaks, and views that reward constant presence. The claim is straightforward: minors were not merely exposed to content, but they were drawn into feedback loops built to hold their attention, and the harm followed from that design choice. That vulnerability, the plaintiffs argue, was central to a business model driven by advertising revenue.

In court filings, the plaintiffs describe the harm as the “foreseeable outcome of how these platforms were built.” The complaint says companies “studied efforts” to keep young users engaged, borrowing techniques “used by slot machines and exploited by the cigarette industry.”

Story continues below this ad

Settlements don’t make those allegations disappear. The companies remain defendants in other cases. What the settlement does do is remove TikTok from the first trial, and with it, the risk of internal documents and senior executives being questioned in public.

KGM’s case is the first of several “bellwether trials.” While the verdict will not formally bind other courts, it is expected to influence settlement strategies and judicial outcomes. More than 350 families and 250 school districts are part of the California proceedings.

The plaintiffs are seeking monetary damages and court orders requiring changes to platform design and safety standards.

Section 230, and why this case tests its limits

For years, lawsuits against social media companies ran into the same wall: Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a 1996 law that protects internet platforms from liability for content posted by users. Courts have interpreted it broadly, often dismissing cases at an early stage, even when platforms recommend or amplify harmful material.

Story continues below this ad

This case survives because of a narrow but crucial distinction. Plaintiffs are not blaming the companies for what users posted. They are blaming them for how the platforms were built.

California Superior Court Judge Carolyn Kuhl ruled that jurors must decide whether the harm alleged was caused by third-party content, which would trigger Section 230 immunity, or by the companies’ own design choices. If it is the latter, the shield may not apply. This explains why Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri are expected to testify, and why Snap and TikTok chose to settle instead.

What the companies say

Meta and Google reject the claim that their products are addictive or that they caused a youth mental health crisis. They argue that adolescent well-being is shaped by many forces, including family circumstances, academic pressure and economic stress, and that singling out social media oversimplifies a complex problem.

More Explained Law | Is WhatsApp really private? US lawsuit alleges Meta has access to encrypted messages

“The plaintiffs’ lawyers will try to paint an intentionally misleading picture of Meta with cherry-picked quotes,” Meta said in a recent blog post, adding that it has “consistently put teen safety ahead of growth.”

Story continues below this ad

In court, the companies have leaned heavily on Section 230, arguing that they cannot be held liable for harm tied to content created by users, including viral “challenge videos.” YouTube has pointed to parental controls and age-appropriate products. Both companies say they have invested for years in safety tools and research.

Plaintiffs respond that many of those measures came only after internal studies flagged risks to young users. Some of those internal documents have been unsealed and are expected to be shown to jurors. According to plaintiffs’ lawyers, one internal message described Instagram as a “drug”. Another read, “lol, we’re basically pushers”. Meta disputes the context and relevance of those excerpts.

Why schools have struggled in court

Alongside individual plaintiffs, public school districts have argued that social media addiction has strained their budgets, forcing spending on counselling, discipline and repairs linked to online trends.

Courts have been sceptical. One reason is the economic loss rule, which bars recovery for purely financial harm not tied to personal injury or physical property damage. Judges have found that costs such as hiring counsellors or buying phone-locking pouches do not qualify.

Story continues below this ad

Schools have also struggled to establish a legal duty. Applying established factors, courts have held that the link between a platform’s design and a student’s independent act, such as vandalising a bathroom during a viral challenge, is too remote to justify liability.

Public nuisance arguments have also failed. Courts have ruled that mental health harms are individual injuries, not interference with a shared public right like air or water. As a result, the individual injury cases, not the institutional ones, are carrying the legal experiment forward.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
Kevin Warsh
Why Supreme Court made menstrual hygiene a fundamental right and what schools must provide
The top court directed the Centre and states to ensure free sanitary napkins and functional toilets in all schools. Abhinav Saha
Udit Misra writes: Why the Economic Survey has upped India's potential growth rate
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran addresses the media during the Economic Survey 2025-26 press conference, in New Delhi, Jan. 29, 2026.
Why Indian automakers are facing rising tariff walls, from Mexico to South Africa 
Higher tariffs could fundamentally undermine the value proposition of Indian cars: affordability combined with decent quality and fuel efficiency. Gajendra Yadav
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a gathering during BJP workers' meeting, at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee govt wants to cover up warehouse fire, BJP won't let it happen: Amit Shah
Congress Rahul Gandhi
‘RaGA never uses the word Muslim in speeches’: Why some Congress leaders are uneasy about party’s ‘silence’
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Vijay 'feels bad' for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede 'haunts' him: 'I look up to Shah Rukh Khan'
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
Alia Bhatt on embracing motherhood
Alia Bhatt’s 'mom brain' shift: Why she stopped sitting in the front seat after motherhood
Amazon’s Echo Show 11 combines a large display, Alexa smarts and smart home controls into a single, always-on screen for modern Indian homes. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)
Why Novak Djokovic can fancy his chances of beating Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open final
Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes
Amazon’s Echo Show 11 combines a large display, Alexa smarts and smart home controls into a single, always-on screen for modern Indian homes. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
What is Moltbook and why are AI bots talking to each other there?
The homepage of Moltbook, an experimental platform that lets autonomous AI agents interact, share information, and post without human participation.
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Alia Bhatt’s 'mom brain' shift: Why she stopped sitting in the front seat after motherhood
Alia Bhatt on embracing motherhood
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
EXPRESS OPINION
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
Ram Madhav writes: In his last days, a dilemma the Mahatma couldn’t resolve
Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse, assassin Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi assassination, Mahatma Gandhi murder, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Gandhi’s prayer matters more than ever
Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse, assassin Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi assassination, Mahatma Gandhi murder, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement