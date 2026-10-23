Pendency and punishment: Why India needs a Sentencing Council | Experts Explain

By Sidharth Luthra & Raghav Sengupta

Two people convicted of the same crime in India can walk away with very different sentences, and the difference often has less to do with the law than with which judge or Bench heard the case.

Sentencing is the process where the State translates prescriptive ranges — for instance, ‘up to ten years’ imprisonment — into a specific prison term, fines, probation or community sanctions for the convict(s). In India, this decision is left almost entirely to an individual judge’s or Bench’s discretion.

Statutes set out the maximum, and sometimes the minimum sentences. There is no checklist of what should count as a serious aggravating factor, what counts as genuine mitigation, or how prior conduct and remorse should be weighed.

Empirical research, such as Dr. Mrinal Satish’s work on rape sentencing, shows that courts have reduced sentences based on legally irrelevant factors and retrograde concepts such as the complainant’s supposed “chastity” or her subsequent marriage, while ignoring psychological harm or breach of trust.

Unequal sentences, unequal justice

The problem is not just confined to sexual offences. It is a deep-seated issue within the criminal‑justice architecture. This has constitutional implications as well as practical consequences. Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution prohibit arbitrary State action and require fair, just and reasonable procedures whenever liberty is restricted. If two similarly placed offenders receive very different sentences because one judge treats poverty or social standing as a mitigating factor, while another does not, the resulting disparity is hard to reconcile when dealing with equality before the law.

The Supreme Court acknowledged this in Sunita Devi vs State of Bihar (2024), while observing that “sentencing shall not be a mere lottery” and directed the Centre to examine the feasibility of a comprehensive national sentencing policy, potentially via a Sentencing Commission. The Centre has tasked the Law Commission of India with examining the issue, and its recommendations are expected soon.

Story continues below this ad

Interestingly, the Law Commission of India raised the same concern more than 50 years ago in its 47th Report. Yet, Parliament has never taken up the task of designing a coherent framework. The task of framing a sentencing policy lies with the legislature, and its subsequent implementation is within the domain of the executive.

Unguided discretion and neglected alternatives

Framing such a policy requires detailed empirical research into existing practices, impact on prison capacity, and the relationship between sentencing purposes (deterrence, rehabilitation and protection of the public) measured against actual outcomes.

The present mechanism, of a system where judges have broad discretion but little guidance on relevant factors to consider during sentencing, is unequal in its application to individual cases, and often ignores salutary provisions of probation and other permissible factors.

Indian statutory provisions already provide alternatives to custody, in accordance with Sections 401 and 402 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, along with Sections 3, 4 and 6 of the Probation of Offenders Act 1958 that require courts to consider probation for the offender in eligible cases.

Story continues below this ad

Also in Explained | Why SC said Section 17A of anti-corruption law does not protect public servants in bribe cases

However, there is no general framework explaining how courts may use these alternatives against competing aims of deterrence, reformation and rehabilitation. In the case of Soman vs State Of Kerala (2012), the Supreme Court recognised these competing principles, while also observing that sentencing remains one of the weakest parts of criminal justice administration.

So it is at the appellate stage that courts often get tasked with correcting harsh or unduly lenient sentences, on a case‑by‑case basis without a common yardstick to apply. As a result, valuable judicial time is spent by appellate courts undertaking this exercise.

The primary responsibility for this lies with the convicting court empowered under Section 258(2) of the BNSS, which requires a Sessions Judge to hear the accused individual separately on sentence, once they have been convicted. That particular hearing should allow the parties to gather relevant material to determine mitigating and aggravating circumstances for sentencing.

The English model: Guidelines that structure, not dictate

Other jurisdictions have treated sentencing policy as a separate area of public policy — with reasonable success. In England and Wales, Parliament created the Sentencing Council under the Coroners and Justice Act 2009 and backed it with a consolidated Sentencing Code.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | Legislative privileges vs free speech: The question before Supreme Court

Definitive guidelines for common offences follow a step‑by‑step method in England and Wales. Judges first classify the offence by culpability (how blameworthy the offender was) and harm caused (the injury or risk). Each culpability‑harm combination has a starting point and a category range, which is essentially a sentencing band within which the court should normally operate. Judges then adjust this provisional sentence based on aggravating and mitigating factors, apply any reduction if the accused pleaded guilty, account for multiple offences, and make ancillary orders.

If India were to adopt the idea of a Sentencing Council, the goal would not be to merely achieve “uniform sentences” in the sense of identical punishments for superficially similar crimes. It would be the formulation of uniform principles that ultimately aid in structuring discretion.

What a Sentencing Council would actually do

A Council created by an Act of Parliament could be tasked with three core functions. First, develop offence‑specific guidelines that require courts to pass through a three‑stage framework: (1) determine seriousness by assessing culpability and harm using tailored factors (planning, violence, weapon use, victim vulnerability, demonstrable physical or psychological harm); (2) mark an indicative starting point and range within the statutory envelope for an ordinary case; and (3) individualise and justify the sentence by considering only those offender‑related circumstances that are based on recognised purposes such as rehabilitation or the impact of punishment.

Also Read | Internet access as a fundamental right for children: What Supreme Court ruling means

Secondly, the proposed Council should build a national sentencing database drawing on the National Judicial Data Grid’s infrastructure, with anonymised information on offence type, harm and culpability factors, starting points, adjustments, and final sentences. This would allow Parliament, courts and the public to see where disparity lies and whether guidelines are working.

Story continues below this ad

Thirdly, guidelines should be issued as delegated legislation, placed before Parliament for approval, and treated as advisory but strongly presumptive. Sentencing courts must consider them in every case and provide reasons when they depart. This preserves judicial independence while making discretion accountable.

The pitfalls of guideline-based sentencing

There are potential risks to this process. Penal populism, especially around sexual offences, could push guidelines towards ever‑longer prison terms without evidence that marginal increases deter crime.

Excessive centralisation could ignore differences in court capacity and prison conditions across states. This could lead to concerns since prisons fall within the purview of the State list and criminal law falls squarely within the ambit of the Concurrent list. Judges might comply in form, by ticking guideline checklists, without changing their underlying reasoning. These risks can be managed only if the Council is both independent and empirically grounded.

Public debate on criminal justice in India tends to focus on its most visible front‑end of criminal justice, which includes police reforms, speedy trials, and victims’ rights. But the back‑end question is equally important. Once a person is convicted, how should the courts decide what punishment is just? At present, the answer is that it depends on who your judge is. If sentencing “ought not to be a lottery”, as the Supreme Court has said, then India must finally take the design of a national sentencing framework seriously.

Story continues below this ad

Sidharth Luthra is a Senior Advocate, and Raghav Sengupta is an Advocate