Why India’s drug-pricing system leaves patients exposed to high medicine costs

The Supreme Court this week pulled up the Centre over the “loot” drug manufacturers enjoyed because of the wide disparity between the maximum retail prices (MRP) of medicines and the prices retailers pay to procure them.

A cancer medicine bought by a retailer for about Rs 2,700 and carrying a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 27,000 reflects a central weakness in India’s drug-pricing system: The price printed on a medicine pack can be much higher than the price at which a retailer purchases it.

On October 27, the court asked the Centre what stops it from controlling the entire range of medicines, and reserved its order in Kishan Chand Jain v. EMRB. At the heart of the case is a two-tier regulatory system: only Schedule I medicines under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, have price ceilings. For the rest, manufacturers can generally set the MRP.

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This raises a larger question: how should the government regulate drug prices without compromising legitimate commercial interests, particularly when the consumers are patients facing life-threatening diseases?

How India’s two-track system works

The DPCO divides medicines into two broad categories: scheduled and non-scheduled formulations. A formulation refers to a medicine in a particular strength and dosage form.

Scheduled formulations are those included in Schedule I of the DPCO, which is based on the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM). Prepared under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the NLEM identifies medicines considered essential to meet the country’s healthcare needs. Medicines not included in Schedule I are classified as non-scheduled formulations.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) fixes ceiling prices for scheduled formulations included in Schedule I.

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The October 17, 2026, notification is based on the 2022 NLEM, which covers 384 medicines, accounting for only 20% of the total drug market turnover. Of these, 63 are anti-cancer drugs.

The extent of the price reduction varies with the drug’s strength and brand. For example, the MRP of Bevacizumab 100 mg (Bevacizab) fell from Rs 21,767.70 to Rs 5,930.13, while the MRP of Bevacizumab 400 mg (Avastin) remained unchanged at Rs 1,23,506.

For non-scheduled medicines, manufacturers generally set the starting price, with annual price increases capped at 10%. However, this does not fix an inflated starting price: Rs 100 can rise to about Rs 259 over ten years. Newer and patented drugs may also fall outside the ceiling-price system.

The Centre told the Supreme Court that scheduled drugs accounted for 35% of the market by volume but 18% by value, while the petitioner argued that non-scheduled drugs made up a much larger share by value.

What the NPPA has changed

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On October 17, the NPPA used its powers under the DPCO to cap the trade margin on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs at 30%. The list covers a range of cancer treatments, including patented medicines. The cap applies to the listed formulations across strengths and dosage forms, including combination medicines. The revised prices will take effect on November 9, 2026, based on the prices charged to stockists or distributors in March 2026.

What does a 30% margin mean? Suppose a retailer procures a medicine for Rs 700. The maximum price at which it can be sold, before GST, would be Rs 1,000. The difference of Rs 300 represents 30% of the final selling price

This, however, does not mean every cancer drug’s existing price will fall by 30%. The revised price depends on the drug’s earlier price and the order. The order requires hospitals and medical institutions to monitor revised MRPs and direct State Drug Controllers to oversee compliance. Manufacturers violating the order may be required to deposit overcharged amounts along with interest.

Why price controls alone cannot ensure access to medicines

Price regulation itself cannot ensure that a drug is available in pharmacies, prescribed appropriately, accessible in smaller towns or affordable throughout the course of treatment. During the proceedings, the court heard of a hospital charging Rs 1.3 lakh for an injection reportedly available to a dealer for Rs 11,000.

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Out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) — the share of healthcare costs paid directly by households rather than covered by insurance or government schemes — rose to 43.4% of total health expenditure in 2022-23. A study by researchers from the Public Health Foundation of India published in the British Medical Journal Open noted that between 1993–94 and 2011–12, the share of Indian households below the state-specific poverty lines rose from 4.19% to 4.48%, affecting around 55 million people. Of these, about 38 million fell into poverty because they had to pay for medicines out of their own pockets.

Furthermore, the list does not solve the rare-disease problem. Zolgensma, a gene therapy used for spinal muscular atrophy, has been reported to cost around Rs 16 crore for a single treatment. Risdiplam and other long-term therapies can, meanwhile, impose recurring costs that are beyond the means of many families. These drugs do not fall in the 137 anti-cancer drug order, illustrating a different policy gap.

The National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2021 provides financial assistance of up to Rs 50 lakh for eligible patients at designated Centres of Excellence, but that ceiling cannot reliably meet every high-cost or lifelong treatment need. Charity, crowdfunding and occasional tax relief are not a sustainable substitute for predictable public financing.

Courts have intervened to secure relief for patients, but such interventions have not always translated into lasting solutions. In Master Arnesh Shaw v. Union of India (October 2024), the Delhi High Court directed the creation of a Rs 974-crore National Fund for Rare Diseases and allowed flexibility in the Rs 50-lakh treatment cap. However, the Supreme Court stayed the judgment in December 2024.

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Similarly, when the Kerala High Court, in Seba P.A. v. UOI, directed the government to provide additional Risdiplam to a 24-year-old patient with spinal muscular atrophy after the Rs 50-lakh limit was exhausted, the Supreme Court stayed that order too. The apex court subsequently asked the government and drugmaker to explain why the medicine was much cheaper in Pakistan and China.

These cases illustrate the limits of court intervention: judges can order relief, but patients still depend on sustained government funding, affordable medicines and policy decisions that withstand further legal scrutiny.

What should happen next?

1. Greater transparency and accountability

The government should publish an updated, easy-to-use database of medicine prices and regulatory compliance. Hospitals should separately disclose medicine prices, discounts and other charges.

2. Stronger and wider price regulation

The NPPA should regularly review the 137-drug list and make public its rationale for including or excluding particular medicines.

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The government should consider price controls for other essential, high-cost medicines where prices are excessive, while accounting for distribution costs and encouraging innovation.

3. Stronger enforcement

State drug controllers need better resources and stronger enforcement powers.

4. Better access to medicines for rare diseases

The government should improve funding, negotiate lower prices, support domestic research and encourage generic and biosimilar competition.

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Public procurement and health insurance should work together to make medicines more affordable and accessible.

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The Supreme Court’s questions should prompt a durable policy, not simply a one-time correction. In healthcare, a printed MRP is not an abstract commercial figure: it can determine whether a family starts treatment, completes it, or abandons it. The goal should be neither to deny innovation its due nor to treat every drug as an ordinary commodity, but to ensure that access to life-saving treatment does not depend on a patient’s bargaining power.

Shashank Maheshwari is Assistant Professor at Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University.