How Supreme Court stance on Aravalli definition stalls Haryana’s ambitious Jungle Safari project

The Supreme Court’s latest intervention in the Aravalli hills case has effectively put the brakes on the Haryana government’s ambitious Jungle Safari project near Gurugram and Nuh.

The state government has positioned the project to build one of the world’s largest safari parks as a flagship eco-tourism and biodiversity initiative.

But the Supreme Court on Thursday (February 12) made it clear that no activity affecting the Aravalli hills can proceed until there is a clear, expert-backed determination of what constitutes the “Aravalli range”.

This is what the order means for the ambitious project, and its likely impact over the short and long run.

What Supreme Court said about the Aravalli project

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant declined to entertain Haryana’s request to move ahead with steps related to the Jungle Safari project, including the submission and consideration of a detailed project report. The court emphasised that it is not for the judiciary to demarcate ecological boundaries. Instead, it directed that the issue of defining the Aravalli range be resolved through expert consultation and scientific study.

The Aravallis are among the oldest mountain ranges in the world, stretching across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Gujarat. They are ecologically sensitive and have been the subject of extensive litigation over mining, land degradation and forest protection.

The court said that until clarity emerges on what areas fall within legally protected Aravalli zones, it would not allow any development that could potentially alter the landscape.

Story continues below this ad

A common definition for the Aravallis has been a contested issue. The government last year came up with a uniform, height-based definition — any landform that is at an elevation of 100 metres or more above the local relief would be considered as part of the range along with its slopes and adjacent land.

After heavy criticism that this would exclude environmental protection for a significant portion of the hills, the Supreme Court in December stayed its own November 20 order that accepted the government’s definition.

What is Haryana’s Jungle Safari project?

The Jungle Safari project, often referred to as the Aravalli Zoo or Aravalli Safari Park, was conceptualised by the Haryana government in 2021–22.

It was proposed to come up on an area of around 10,000 acres in the Aravalli foothills spanning Gurugram and Nuh districts, which have seen rapid urbanisation and infrastructure growth in recent decades.

Story continues below this ad

Though the government later scaled down the size to around 3,000–3,500 acres, the project would still be among the world’s largest safari parks once it came up. A safari park is typically larger than a zoo and smaller than a wildlife reserve.

The state government framed the proposal not just as a tourism venture but as a conservation-led project that would revive biodiversity and transform neglected land into a managed ecological zone.

But environmentalists say that large-scale development in the Aravallis, even under the banner of eco-tourism, risks fragmentation of wildlife corridors and further ecological stress.

Story continues below this ad

What does the court’s intervention mean for the project?

The government intended to submit a detailed project report for judicial and environmental scrutiny. However, the Supreme Court refused to allow even the submission of such a report at this stage.

In practical terms, this means the Jungle Safari project cannot proceed until the question of the Aravalli definition is settled. Without that clarity, environmental approvals, land-use decisions and statutory clearances are likely to remain in limbo.

The delay is likely to be months — if not years — depending on how long the Aravalli definition exercise takes.

Story continues below this ad

This could also affect not only the Jungle Safari project but potentially other infrastructure or tourism proposals in ecologically sensitive zones.

What had the Haryana government planned under the project?

The Haryana government’s blueprint for the Jungle Safari project was expansive. According to official statements over the past few years, the project was to include:

Large open enclosures for herbivores and carnivores

Dedicated zones for big cats and exotic species

Bird parks and aviaries

Reptile and aquatic life sections

Botanical gardens and native plant conservation zones

Visitor facilities such as interpretation centres, eco-lodges, and guided safari circuits

The state also indicated that the project would integrate natural terrain rather than relying on heavy concrete construction. Authorities said that much of the identified land was either degraded or non-forest land, and that scientific afforestation and habitat creation would improve vegetation cover.

Story continues below this ad

The project was expected to involve substantial investment — public and possibly public-private partnerships.

The short-term economic impact

In the short term, the delay may affect anticipated tourism-driven economic activity in Gurugram and Nuh districts. The state had projected employment generation during both construction and operational phases — including jobs in hospitality, transport, maintenance, wildlife management and local services. Ancillary businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and travel operators were also expected to benefit.

Nuh district, in particular, is among Haryana’s less developed regions. Policymakers had projected the safari as a catalyst for regional development and diversification away from agriculture.

The long-term impact

Economic growth linked to eco-tourism depends heavily on environmental sustainability. The Aravallis play a critical role in preventing desertification from Rajasthan’s Thar region, recharging groundwater, acting as a green lung for Delhi-NCR and supporting biodiversity.

Story continues below this ad

If ecological degradation were to occur due to poorly regulated development, long-term economic costs — in the form of water scarcity, pollution, or climate vulnerability — could outweigh short-term tourism gains.