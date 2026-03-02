Marriage as partnership: How a High Court verdict reframes ‘homemaker’ as a legally relevant role

“A homemaker does not ‘sit idle’; she performs labour that enables the earning spouse to function effectively,” the Delhi High Court has observed, rejecting a common assumption that non-earning spouses seeking maintenance are economically inactive.

In a judgment delivered last month, Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma reframed how courts assess homemakers, stating that the contribution of a spouse managing the household cannot be dismissed merely because it does not generate income or appear in financial records. The judgment treats homemaking not as dependency but as labour that shapes legal entitlements arising from marriage, including maintenance and financial support after separation.

The observations came in a case concerning maintenance claimed by a wife who had left employment and was caring for the couple’s child while the husband worked abroad, raising the question whether educational qualifications or theoretical earning capacity could justify the denial of maintenance.

“In many households in Indian society, it is still commonly expected that a woman, at the time of marriage, either does not work or … is persuaded or compelled to give up her employment to devote her time to the household,” the court noted.

It added that this expectation persists even where women are educated and professionally capable. Yet when marriages deteriorate, litigation often produces a sudden reversal. “It is frequently seen that the same husband takes a starkly contrary position and contends that the wife is well-qualified… and is deliberately choosing to remain unemployed while seeking maintenance.” This stand, the court said, “cannot be encouraged.”

The judgment reframes homemaking as a legally relevant role rather than a purely social description.

What was the case before the court?

The ruling arose in a matter where the husband, a drilling engineer working in Kuwait and earning more than Rs 5 lakh per month, lived abroad while the wife stayed in India caring for their adopted minor son. After separation, the wife sought interim maintenance under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, alongside proceedings under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, which provides maintenance for wives, children and parents unable to maintain themselves.

A magistrate and an appellate court denied relief, describing her as an “able-bodied” and educated woman capable of employment and referring to bank transactions to suggest independent means. The family court, however, granted maintenance of Rs 50,000 per month. The High Court was called upon to decide whether educational qualification and theoretical earning capacity could defeat a maintenance claim.

The ‘idle’ spouse

Addressing the label that creeps into maintenance disputes, Justice Sharma, almost methodically lists the activities that disappear from legal accounting: managing households, raising children, caring for family members, and reorganising one’s life around the earning spouse’s career and transfers. “These responsibilities do not appear in bank statements or generate taxable income, yet they form the invisible structure on which many families function.”

In the judgment’s most striking passages, the court reframes marital economics itself: “Where one spouse earns income in the marketplace, and the other sustains the domestic sphere, the economic stability of the household is the result of combined, though differently manifested, contributions.”

By articulating domestic work in these terms, the court effectively moves homemaking from the realm of moral appreciation into legal recognition.

‘Capacity to earn’ vs ‘actual earning’

Matrimonial litigation has long held that an educated spouse should support herself. Drawing a sharp distinction, the court said that “the capacity to earn and actual earning are distinct concepts… mere capacity to earn cannot be a ground to deny maintenance”.

The court took judicial notice of the difficulties associated with re-entering the workforce after long career breaks, observing that a spouse who leaves employment due to marriage or caregiving responsibilities cannot be expected to resume work at the same level after several years.

Rapid technological change, evolving skill requirements and competitive job markets, the court observed, place returning homemakers at a “distinct disadvantage”. Skills may become outdated, networks weaken, and age barriers become real.

The court does not romanticise dependency. It notes that voluntary decisions to leave employment may carry practical consequences. But it insists that courts must evaluate reality rather than assumptions.

Marriage, the court said, “does not suspend economic realities,” but courts must also consider economic consequences arising from marital roles themselves.

Maintenance as recognition

Maintenance claims in such cases arise primarily under Section 125 of the CrPC (now replaced by Section 144 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita) and provisions of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence (PWDV) Act.

Section 125 of the CrPC provides a summary remedy to prevent financial hardship for spouses and dependents unable to maintain themselves. Under the PWDV Act, courts may grant monetary relief and interim maintenance during proceedings.

Justice Sharma clarified that maintenance cannot be viewed only as protection against destitution but as a mechanism of fairness between spouses. It ensures that a spouse without independent income is not reduced to economic vulnerability while the other continues to enjoy financial stability. It said, “Maintenance… is meant to place both parties at reasonably comparable levels so that each is able to sustain a dignified life.”

The court situated this within a partnership model of marriage: “A marriage is not only a personal relationship but also a partnership in which each spouse contributes in different ways.” Maintenance, therefore, becomes recognition of contribution, even where that contribution was unpaid.

A similar approach elsewhere

Justice Sharma’s observations echo a wider judicial trend. In Kannaian Naidu v. Kamsala Ammal, the Madras High Court recognised homemaking as an indirect financial contribution while deciding property rights. The court held that a wife managing the household while her husband worked abroad enabled the savings used to purchase family assets.

Describing homemaking as a 24-hour responsibility performed without holidays, the court concluded that property acquisition could be treated as a “joint effort”, even where monetary earnings came from one spouse alone.

Similarly, in Suranjan Saha v. Rumpa Saha, the Delhi High Court rejected demands that a homemaker produce income tax returns to prove unemployment, observing that requiring such proof from a person with no taxable income amounts to “demanding the impossible”.

Across these rulings, the homemaker identity produces tangible legal effects: maintenance cannot be denied merely because a spouse is educated, unpaid domestic work is treated as financial contribution, absence of income records is not seen as concealment, and courts assess the economic disadvantage created by marital roles.

The Supreme Court of India has similarly described maintenance provisions as measures of social justice, recognising the financial vulnerability that can arise when one spouse performs unpaid domestic labour throughout marriage.