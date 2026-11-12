Can a Hindu man automatically claim share in his grandfather’s property? What SC held

If a man inherits property from his father, is his son automatically entitled to a share in it under the Hindu Succession Act of 1956? Not really.

Continuing with the analogy, it is the man who becomes the absolute owner of the property and can deal with it as he chooses, including by excluding the son, according to a Supreme Court verdict last week.

Birth alone, therefore, does not mean a man can inherit his grandfather’s property — if his father is still alive and is himself an heir. The question, then, is when can a man claim a share in his grandfather’s property? And what does the law say about inheritance? We explain.

First, the facts of the case

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The case in the Supreme Court dealt with the property of one N Ramakrishnan, which was divided among his heirs following a partition suit filed by his daughter in 1993.

Ramakrishnan’s son, M Kumaran, received a plot under a compromise deed in February 1994 and sold it in April 1997. But Kumaran’s son, Rajesh, later sued his father and the buyers, claiming that the plot was ancestral property and that he had acquired a coparcenary interest in it by birth.

In Indian law, coparcenary is the group within a joint family that holds ancestral property together, with each member getting a share in it by birth.

A trial court in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, granted a preliminary decree for partition in Rajesh’s favour. However, an appellate court set the decree aside, holding that the property had become Kumaran’s exclusive share following the partition among the grandfather’s heirs. The Madras High Court upheld that decision — and so did the Supreme Court.

The legal framework

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Hindu law has two main schools, Dayabhaga and Mitakshara. Dayabhaga is followed in West Bengal and Assam, and Mitakshara is followed across the rest of India.

Under Dayabhaga, a son does not get a right in the family property by birth. His right opens only when his father dies. Until then, the father owns the property and can deal with it as he chooses.

Under the Mitakshara school of Hindu law, a son acquires an interest in ancestral coparcenary property by birth. Unlike an ordinary inheritance claim, the right does not arise only when the father dies. The son becomes a coparcener, or joint owner, in the joint Hindu family and can even claim a share in the coparcenary property.

The Hindu Succession Act has a schedule that lists who inherits and in what order. Section 8 of the Hindu Succession Act states that when a Hindu male dies intestate — that is, without making a valid will — his property first goes to relatives specified as Class I heirs in that Schedule. Class I heirs include his son, daughter, widow and mother, among others.

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The son of a predeceased son is included, but the son of a living son is not.

This is the distinction that lies at the heart of the present case — a man cannot claim direct succession to his grandfather’s property under Section 8 while his father is still alive and himself an heir.

Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act (prior to the 2005 amendment) dealt with the devolution of a male Hindu’s interest in Mitakshara coparcenary property. A coparcener’s share in the joint family property did not pass by succession when he died. It automatically passes to the other coparceners in the family. The exception was where he left behind a female Class I heir such as a widow or a daughter. In that case, the share went to his heirs under the Act.

Section 19 of the Act also says that where two or more heirs inherit the property of a man who has not left a will behind, they receive it as tenants in common and not as joint tenants. This means that each heir holds an individual share that can be dealt with independently.

What the Supreme Court held

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The bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Sunita Agarwal said: “The right of a son’s son in his grandfather’s property during the lifetime of his father which existed under the personal Hindu Law as enforced before the Act 1956, was not saved expressly by the legislature while enacting the Hindu Succession Act, 1956.”

The court held that Ramakrishnan’s property devolved upon his Class I heirs under Section 8 following his death. The bench noted that a grandson who is the son of a living son was not included in that category.

“A son’s son is not mentioned as an heir under Class I of the Schedule, and, therefore, he could not get any right in the property of his grandfather under the provision,” the bench noted.

The court also said that once the heirs partitioned the property, each became the exclusive owner of the share allotted to them. They inherited as tenants in common, rather than as joint tenants, and the joint coparcenary did not continue. As explained above, a tenant in common holds an individual, identifiable share in property which can be dealt with independently. The plot allotted to Kumaran under the compromise deed became his individual property, and he was entitled to sell it.

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“There is no question of devolution of the property once partitioned and became exclusive individual property of the first respondent upon the appellant herein so as to recognise his right on the premise of attaining coparcenary rights with his birth,” the court said.

The grandson also argued that he had acquired coparcenary rights upon birth, and that Section 29A of the Hindu Succession Act, which was added to grant coparcenary rights to daughters, did not preserve any coparcenary character of the property following the 1994 compromise decree.

The bench rejected this argument, noting that although the grandfather’s exact date of death was not disclosed in the record, succession had opened upon his death long before the grandson was born and before the partition proceedings were instituted in 1993. The top court held that the grandson was not a surviving coparcener when succession opened.