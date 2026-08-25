Gwalior man fined for over 3,400 kiss marks on car: Under what law was he penalised?

The law lays down clear provisions for making alterations to motor vehicles, and any change that does not follow the prescribed rules can attract penalties.

By: Explained Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 25, 2026 04:19 PM IST
A man removes his girlfriend's kiss marks from a car.A man removes his girlfriend's kiss marks from a car. (PTI Photo)
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