Why police in Telangana are now allowing some FIRs to be filed at victims’ homes

CID officials said the new norms, applicable in certain sensitive cases, will help victims and informants who are often in a vulnerable, delicate or traumatic condition.

google-preferred-btn
Police stationThe existing norm across the country is that crimes must be registered at the nearby police station. Express photo by Anil Sharma

In a first in the country, police in Telangana have said that FIRs can now be registered at the complainants’ homes in certain sensitive cases. The Telangana CID has initiated what it calls “citizen centric, on-site registration of FIRs” at the victims’ residences.

How are FIRs registered normally?

First Information Reports (FIRs) are registered only in police stations with the complainant approaching the police with the grievance. They are registered in the presence of police witnesses.

This is the practice adopted by police across the country. However, in Telangana, there will be a change in this procedure with the police allowing FIRs to be registered at the homes of complainants.

In what cases will FIRs be registered at homes?

Such FIRs can be registered in the cases of offences

  • against women and children,

  • affecting the human body,

  • against property,

  • under the POCSO Act,

  • under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,

  • under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act,

  • under the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act.

CID officials said that the new norms would help victims and informants who are often in a vulnerable, delicate, or traumatic condition.

“They may not be physically or mentally prepared to go to a police station to lodge a complaint, even though prompt registration of a FIR is crucial for their safety, dignity, and access to justice,” CID Chief Charu Sinha said.

“Telangana Police is moving from a station-centric to a citizen-centric model of FIR registration in such cases, by taking the investigative machinery to the victim instead of insisting that the victim come to the police,” said Sinha

What is the new process?

Story continues below this ad

Under the new process, upon receiving telephonic or oral information about the commission of a cognisable offence in the specified categories, the jurisdictional police (or any police officer in case of Zero FIR) can, “immediately proceed to the residence of the victim, place of offence, hospital, or any other place of the victim’s choice, and receive the complaint/report from the victim or any other person having knowledge of the incident”.

The complaint so received will be sent to the police station concerned with the endorsement of the receiving officer for registration of FIR.

A copy of the FIR will be provided to the victim or informant at their residence or place of choice, rather than requiring them to visit the police station.

Where necessary, police will also record statements under Sections 180 and 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita at the same location.

Story continues below this ad

“Simultaneously, the police will take steps to secure and protect the crime scene and physical evidence, and proceed further with investigation in accordance with law,” Sinha said. “This initiative of on-site FIR registration, marks a significant step in making policing in Telangana more accessible, compassionate, and citizen-centric”.

Standard operating procedures under the new process have been made and provided to all unit officers to be shared and implemented by all station house officers across the state, Sinha said.

Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Trump NATO
Udit Misra writes: In corporate India’s sales data, another reason why GDP growth is being questioned
Data show that corporate India’s net sales growth has lagged behind overall GDP growth rate.
Coming this year: Houselisting Census, and the questions you will be asked on Internet use, cooking fuel
Houselisting Census, Census of India, 2026 census, census, Houselisting Phase, population count, population enumeration, Indian express news, current affairs
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The refusal led the SEC to seek permission from a New York court to serve the summons electronically, bypassing standard international procedures.
No ink signature, no official seal: Why India’s Law Ministry refused to deliver US SEC summons to Adani
An illegal SIM-box setup operating from a rural Bihar house allegedly rerouted international calls for cyber fraud syndicates based in Southeast Asia.
From Cambodia’s cyber dens to village in Bihar’s Bhojpur: The 20,000 calls that told a story
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ says Victoria's dance with son made everyone 'awkward'
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi came good against Bangladesh in the previous game
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026
If cricket's decision-makers needed a wake-up call, the sound of the ball screeching dangerously close to the umpire has been loud enough. (PTI/CREIMAS)
Save the umpires: ICC needs to protect them from hard-hitters like Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
Hrithik Roshan flaunts his biceps
'No matter how many books I read...': Hrithik Roshan gets candid about his never-ending obsession with 'Bollywood biceps'
Raghu Dharmaraju
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026
India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi came good against Bangladesh in the previous game
Save the umpires: ICC needs to protect them from hard-hitters like Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya
If cricket's decision-makers needed a wake-up call, the sound of the ball screeching dangerously close to the umpire has been loud enough. (PTI/CREIMAS)
‘Tu chinta na kar’: Yuvraj Singh told Reetinder Sodhi before hitting 5 sixes against Australia
Reetinder Singh Sodhi and Yuvraj Singh during their junior days. (Special Arrangement)
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Raghu Dharmaraju
Google Photos introduces ‘Me Meme’, an AI tool for personalised memes
Google Photos’ new ‘Me Meme’ feature uses AI to generate personalised, shareable memes from user photos. (Image Source: Google)
Davos delegates stress AI’s employment upside as layoff fears linger
Delegates discussed how chatbots could lead consumers to psychosis and suicide, while labour union leaders questioned the cost of recent technology gains. (Image: Reuters)
'No matter how many books I read...': Hrithik Roshan gets candid about his never-ending obsession with 'Bollywood biceps'
Hrithik Roshan flaunts his biceps
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
African student opens up about finding home in India: ‘This place boosted my self-esteem’
African student life in india
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
EXPRESS OPINION
Carney’s manifesto for our times
Carney
With Nitin Nabin as president, BJP is more millennial. Does it matter if its politics is still boomer?
Nitin Nabin
Lessons from Davos: Trump is a bully and appeasement policy doesn’t work with him
Donald Trump, Davos, World Economic Forum
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement