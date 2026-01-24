Why police in Telangana are now allowing some FIRs to be filed at victims’ homes

The existing norm across the country is that crimes must be registered at the nearby police station. Express photo by Anil Sharma

In a first in the country, police in Telangana have said that FIRs can now be registered at the complainants’ homes in certain sensitive cases. The Telangana CID has initiated what it calls “citizen centric, on-site registration of FIRs” at the victims’ residences.

How are FIRs registered normally?

First Information Reports (FIRs) are registered only in police stations with the complainant approaching the police with the grievance. They are registered in the presence of police witnesses.

This is the practice adopted by police across the country. However, in Telangana, there will be a change in this procedure with the police allowing FIRs to be registered at the homes of complainants.