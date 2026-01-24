Why police in Telangana are now allowing some FIRs to be filed at victims’ homes
CID officials said the new norms, applicable in certain sensitive cases, will help victims and informants who are often in a vulnerable, delicate or traumatic condition.
Written by Nikhila Henry
Hyderabad | January 24, 2026 08:04 AM IST
3 min read
Whatsapp
twitter
Facebook
Reddit
The existing norm across the country is that crimes must be registered at the nearby police station.
Express photo by Anil Sharma
In a first in the country, police in Telangana have said that FIRs can now be registered at the complainants’ homes in certain sensitive cases. The Telangana CID has initiated what it calls “citizen centric, on-site registration of FIRs” at the victims’ residences.
How are FIRs registered normally?
First Information Reports (FIRs) are registered only in police stations with the complainant approaching the police with the grievance. They are registered in the presence of police witnesses.
This is the practice adopted by police across the country. However, in Telangana, there will be a change in this procedure with the police allowing FIRs to be registered at the homes of complainants.
In what cases will FIRs be registered at homes?
Such FIRs can be registered in the cases of offences
against women and children,
affecting the human body,
against property,
under the POCSO Act,
under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,
under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act,
under the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act.
CID officials said that the new norms would help victims and informants who are often in a vulnerable, delicate, or traumatic condition.
“They may not be physically or mentally prepared to go to a police station to lodge a complaint, even though prompt registration of a FIR is crucial for their safety, dignity, and access to justice,” CID Chief Charu Sinha said.
“Telangana Police is moving from a station-centric to a citizen-centric model of FIR registration in such cases, by taking the investigative machinery to the victim instead of insisting that the victim come to the police,” said Sinha
What is the new process?
Story continues below this ad
Under the new process, upon receiving telephonic or oral information about the commission of a cognisable offence in the specified categories, the jurisdictional police (or any police officer in case of Zero FIR) can, “immediately proceed to the residence of the victim, place of offence, hospital, or any other place of the victim’s choice, and receive the complaint/report from the victim or any other person having knowledge of the incident”.
The complaint so received will be sent to the police station concerned with the endorsement of the receiving officer for registration of FIR.
A copy of the FIR will be provided to the victim or informant at their residence or place of choice, rather than requiring them to visit the police station.
Where necessary, police will also record statements under Sections 180 and 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita at the same location.
Story continues below this ad
“Simultaneously, the police will take steps to secure and protect the crime scene and physical evidence, and proceed further with investigation in accordance with law,” Sinha said. “This initiative of on-site FIR registration, marks a significant step in making policing in Telangana more accessible, compassionate, and citizen-centric”.
Standard operating procedures under the new process have been made and provided to all unit officers to be shared and implemented by all station house officers across the state, Sinha said.
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More