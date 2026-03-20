Explained: Why HC accepted CBI’s ‘no police torture’ finding in taxi driver’s son custodial death in 2019

THE BOMBAY High Court recently rejected a plea by family for an investigation into the 2019 custodial death of Sion resident Vijay Singh, a taxi driver’s son, after CBI findings ruled out torture by police and concluded the death was due to a sudden heart attack.

On October 27, 2019 night, police stated that 22-year-old Vijay and two friends were brought to Wadala TT Police station following a dispute with a couple near his home during motorcycle parking. The woman claimed Vijay pulled her hand, leading to the clash. The police claimed Vijay was kept in lock-up for brief period, then he complained of chest pain and collapsed, after which he was taken to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead.

What were family’s allegations and prayers?

In 2020, his taxi driver father Hriday Narayan Singh and friend Nirmal Singh filed a writ petition alleging death due to police torture and sought FIR against officers and transfer of probe to CBI, claiming Mumbai Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) included cops concerned. The plea cited Ankit Mishra, another Vijay’s friend who was taken to custody being “untraceable” due to police threats. Mishra later recorded statement before magistrate.

What did the SIT and the magistrate find?

Mumbai police rejected torture allegations and lodged FIR against the couple for initial alleged assault on Vijay. SIT’s chargesheet cleared suspended police officers, leading to their reinstatement. The magistrate conducting custodial death inquiry “falsified” claim of non-functional CCTV cameras at police station concerned due to renovation. However, magistrate found “nothing on record” to show manhandling by the police.

Why did HC order an in-depth CBI probe and what did CBI find?

In September last year, HC bench led by Justice Ravindra V Ghuge noticed “loose strings” from the material on record and laid down 10 issues for CBI to conduct in-depth probe, which it answered after detailed probe as follows:

Allegation of death due to assault by couple Vijay tiffed with.

– The deceased’s death was not precipitated by any alleged incident of beating either by the police or by the couple. The deceased died due to a sudden heart attack

The civic-run KEM Hospital’s report indicated earlier suffering of myocardial infarction. However, it is unestablished due to lack of records or treatment history.

– Forensic Department of KEM Hospital stated prior medical history was not mandatory, which was echoed by experts from other hospitals. Nair Hospital cardiologist stated silent heart attacks or myocardial infarctions can occur without severe chest pain, allowing people to survive without realising it or even without hospitalisation.

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Couple’s beating caused panic attack, triggering myocardial infarction

– CBI referred to KEM Hospital Forensic department’s December, 2025 reports which stated that intensity of psychological stress cannot be quantified and even brief intense emotional upset can act as a trigger for an acute coronary syndrome. JJ Hospital too opined stress is a subjective psychological factor and response may significantly vary from person to person.

Vijay’s complaint of chest pain after reaching police station could be due to couple/police personnel beating en route

– CBI referred to recent report by six doctors of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, AIIMS, New Delhi which stated that “injuries present over the body are simple in nature and non-fatal” so the “causation of death by injuries as mentioned in the Post Mortem report is unlikely.”

State-run J J Hospital opined prior healed myocardial infarction led to panic attack, causing death.

– KEM Hospital December, 2025 reports state that death occurred due to coronary insufficiency triggered by sudden stress or panic episode with prior healed myocardial infarctions. AIIMS also stated Vijay had suffered previous episodes of heart attack.

Serious doubt raised by KEM Hospital experts about hearts of two different persons were sent to it and J J Hospital

– December 11, 2025 KEM Hospital report stated the heart obtained on autopsy was “soft” and was not suitable for examination of tissues, which requires hardened tissue and therefore it was placed in chemical formalin. Therefore “weight discrepancy of heart of the deceased is scientifically explained, not suspicious.”

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Panic attack due to alleged beating at the hands of Police

– KEM Hospital experts stated gravity of stress or panic assessable only in living person through psychiatrist. JJ Hospital said based on post-mortem not possible to confirm acute panic attack prior to death. AIIMS opined deceased was under stress from quarrel and detention. CBI stated none of the independent witnesses or Mishra saw police beating deceased.

Nair Hospital expert report sought by magistrate opined an independent cardiac pathological review was necessary.

– The report from Department of Pathology stated that the death is a natural cause.

Unchanged statement by Nirmal indicated police constables beating Vijay after assault by couple

– CBI examined 60 witnesses including 25 independent witnesses, people present at police station and family members. No independent witnesses except Nirmal Singh said Police beat the deceased. Mishra too denied it.

Ankit Mishra initially stated Vijay was beaten by couple and constables. He recorded opposite version before magistrate, leading to doubt if it was under the coercion.

– Ankit Mishra, who was brought to the police station along with the deceased and Nirmal Singh, did not state any incident of deceased being beaten or assaulted by police personnel, during his examination before the CBI. He further stated that he was under pressure from the deceased’s family to give a favourable statement before CID Unit-04, Mumbai Police.

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Why HC accepted CBI findings?

A HC bench led by Justice Bharati H Dangre on March 13 “concluded the issue” after observing “all efforts” taken by CBI to ascertain if the death was due to assault and from the beginning the answer was “in the negative.” The HC said there was no scope to doubt CBI report and it had limited role as no cognisable offence was made out and dismissed the plea.