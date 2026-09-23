How plea against Election Commissioners appointment law went to a larger Supreme Court bench

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma differed on the merits of the case. (Wikimedia Commons)

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday (September 23) referred petitions challenging the 2023 law on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs) to a five-judge Constitution Bench.

While the bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma differed on the merits of the case, they eventually agreed that the matter should be placed before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for constituting a bench of appropriate strength to avoid any delay in the proceedings.

Here’s why that law came under challenge, and the key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s reference:

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What is the 2023 law on appointment of Election Commissioners?

The challenge to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 traces its origins to the Supreme Court’s judgment in Anoop Baranwal v. Union of India in March 2023.