SIR extended in six states: What EC move means for voters

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Thursday (October 29) extended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) timelines in six states, postponing the publication of the final electoral roll to November and December.

The EC’s move came a day after the Supreme Court asked it to consider extending the period for claims and objections in Delhi, where the earlier deadline was October 30. We explain what the EC decided and what the latest extension means for voters.

In separate letters written to the Chief Electoral Officers of Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Nagaland, the EC on Thursday postponed the date of publication of the final roll.

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In all the states except Delhi, the final roll will now be published on November 30. In Delhi, the EC rescheduled the final publication date to December 22.

Apart from that, the EC extended the time for filing claims and objections, that is, new voter enrolment and deletion forms, from October 30 to November 25. In the case of Maharashtra, where the claims and objections filing period had ended on October 26, the EC restarted it, extending it to November 13.

For other states, where the filing of claims and objections had ended already, the EC extended the period for “notices/disposal of claims and objections”. The dates were extended to November 20 in Haryana and Andhra Pradesh, November 25 in Nagaland, and November 26 in Telangana.

What does the EC’s decision mean for voters in these six states?

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In the case of Delhi, where the claims and objections period was to end on Friday, October 30, those left out of the draft roll or newly-eligible applicants will have time till November 25 to submit their Form 6 (voter registration form). This means that they get more time to apply in order to be included in the final SIR roll to be published on December 22.

For Maharashtra, where the claims and objections period had ended, the EC’s decision will allow authorities to once again accept new forms till November 13.

In Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Haryana, the extension of the notice phase/disposal of claims and objections means that EC officials will have more time to process the forms received earlier. It also means that those forms received in the last seven days of the respective claims and objections periods will now be processed in time for inclusion in the SIR final roll. Prior to the extension, those forms submitted in the last seven days would not have been added to the final SIR roll as the EC gives a seven-day notice for parties and electors to object to the inclusion or deletion of any names in the draft stage.

What is the situation in other states?

In 24 other states/Union Territories where the SIR has been completed over the last one year, with the publication of the final roll, as of now those who want to enrol as electors can do so by filling the Form 6. In 17 states, where the EC has announced Special Summary Revisions (SSRs), the draft rolls will be published on November 12, after which claims and objections can be filed till December 11. This means that any voter enrolment or deletion forms filed during the SSR process would be processed in time for inclusion in the final SSR rolls to be published in January 2027.

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These 17 states/UTs are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. In all of these states/UTs, except Assam, the EC has completed the SIR process in 2025 and 2026. In Assam, the EC had decided not to conduct the SIR.