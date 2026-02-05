Moral obligation can become a legal one: Delhi HC on granddaughter’s property rights

Holding that a minor granddaughter granted a “life estate” may still claim full ownership if the transfer recognises her right to maintenance, the Delhi High Court has revisited the scope of property rights under the Hindu Succession Act.

The bench comprising Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said that a granddaughter who was gifted a portion of the property by her grandfather may still establish absolute ownership, provided that the grant is shown to stem from a pre-existing right.

At the centre of the dispute is the principle of whether “a moral obligation may very well assume the character of a legal obligation.”

Facts that triggered the dispute

The suit concerns property originally owned by the late R B Sardar Bishan Singh. In 1956, he divided it through a gift deed among his descendants, including his granddaughter, whose father had died before the transfer.

While the surviving sons received absolute ownership, which means full and unrestricted rights to possess, sell, transfer or bequeath the property, the granddaughter was granted only a life estate, allowing her to use the property during her lifetime but limiting her control over it.

She argues that over time, her limited rights should be treated as full ownership under the Hindu Succession Act, since the gift was meant to reflect her grandfather’s obligation to provide for her.

The defendants, progeny of the two sons, sought rejection of the complaint without a full trial.

The provision under CPC permits courts to reject a plaint “in limine” if it discloses no cause of action or is barred by law, grounds the defendant invoked. They said that the plaintiff held only a “life estate” created by the gift deed, giving her no title to seek partition, and noted the deed contains no reference to maintenance or any pre-existing right.

They further argued that the suit was time-barred, according to Article 58 of the Limitation Act, which provides a three-year window to seek a declaration from the date the “right to sue first accrues.” According to them, the right to sue arose in 1956 when the HSA came into force, and the plaintiff now claims her limited estate enlarged into ownership; any challenge, they said, should have been filed by 1959.

The legal framework

Section 14(1) of the Hindu Succession Act states that property possessed by a female Hindu “shall be held by her as full owner thereof and not as a limited owner.” The provision was enacted in the early constitutional era when parliament was reshaping personal laws in line with equality guarantees under Articles 14 and 15.

The objective was to eradicate the traditional “limited estate” that allowed women possession without control.

The section, however, contains an internal restraint. Section 14(2) clarifies that the enlargement rule does not apply where property is obtained through a gift, will, decree or other instrument that “prescribe a restricted estate.”

Courts approach these disputes through a structured inquiry of whether any restricted interest was created for the first time and/or if the instrument merely recognises a right that already existed. If the right existed earlier, Section 14(1) expands the estate. If not, the restriction remains.

Court’s observations

Maintenance is central to this doctrine. Courts have treated a Hindu woman’s right to maintenance as more than a moral expectation; it is a legal entitlement capable of attaching to property.

In the case before the High Court, the plaintiff was an unmarried minor whose father had died before her grandfather executed a gift deed. The court noted that, in such circumstances, the grandfather was the “nearest agnatic relation,” and it could not be conclusively held that no obligation to maintain her existed.

“A moral obligation may very well assume the character of a legal obligation,” the order said. Further, heirs who inherit property are bound to maintain those whom the deceased was obligated to support, and “merely because the property is transferred by gift or by will… the obligation is not extinct.” From this, the court reasoned that the plaintiff had “a pre-existing right to maintenance traceable to the legal obligation of her paternal uncles.”

The defendants argued that the suit should fail because the 1956 gift deed never states that the grant was “in lieu of maintenance.”

The court disagreed, stating that such obligations are often “founded on the relationship” between the parties and must be tested through evidence. It described the cause of action as “the bundle of facts which are necessary for seeking a relief from the court. In the present case, such a bundle of facts would include the relationship between the parties, demise of the plaintiff’s father before her original proprietor, [and] minority of the plaintiff.”

The absence of explicit wording, it said, is not fatal when the facts, particularly the plaintiff’s dependency as a minor, provide a “prima facie acceptable legal foundation.”

On limitation, the court rejected the contention that the claim was time-barred, stating that “such a right would first accrue when the plaintiff’s title is disputed for the first time, which, as per the plaint ,was only in the year 2024.” It also held that the absence of a specific prayer for the declaration of the title was a procedural defect capable of correction. The power to reject a plaint, the court observed, is not mean “to penalise the seekers of justice for procedural infirmities.”