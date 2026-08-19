Hanging, lethal injection, beheading: How countries carry out executions

In India, hanging remains the prescribed method and is an influence of British Common Law. Unsplash

On Tuesday, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed a petition that sought the abolishment of hanging as the method to carry out the capital punishment.

The public interest litigation (PIL), filed by Senior Advocate Rishi Malhotra in 2017, argued that execution by hanging involves “prolonged pain and suffering”.

The petition sought that the mode of execution be replaced with an alternative such as intravenous lethal injection. Attorney General R Venkataramani had told the court earlier this year that the issue was being examined at the highest level.

One hundred and thirteen countries, or more than two-thirds of the world’s nations, have abolished the death penalty in law or practice, according to Amnesty International. Yet, its ‘Death Sentences and Executions’ report for the year 2025 showed a 12% increase in executions compared to the previous year. What is it about hanging that the petition argued against and what other modes of execution are observed around the world?