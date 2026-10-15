CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka in custody: Can entering public land amount to trespass?

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been remanded to judicial custody for five days after the two, along with other CJP members, jumped over locked gates and barricades to enter Jantar Mantar and unfurled the national flag.

The site was de-notified as a designated protest site on October 12. The police registered an FIR under criminal conspiracy, disobeying an order issued by a public servant, house trespass and criminal conspiracy, voluntarily causing hurt, etc. They also alleged that the two had violated a peace bond that they had signed earlier.

We explain what the law on criminal trespass is and whether entering closed public land amounts to an offence.

The legal framework

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Trespass is entering or staying on land in another’s possession without permission. A civil trespass is a tort for which an act of entry is enough. The person does not need to have meant any harm.

Criminal trespass needs a guilty intention. Section 329 BNS, which describes criminal trespass, has two key requirements. The property must be in the “possession of another” person, and the accused must have entered it with the intention to “commit an offence” or “to intimidate, insult or annoy any person in possession of such property.”

It also covers those who enter lawfully but remain on the property unlawfully with the same intention. Section 329(3) states that anyone committing the offence would either be imprisoned for up to three months or pay a fine of Rs. 5,000/- or both.

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BNS treats “house trespass” as a graver form of criminal trespass. Section 329(2) applies it to a building, tent, or vessel used “as a human dwelling” or to a building used “as a place for worship or as a place for the custody of property.”

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Section 330 sets out two aggravated forms. Lurking house trespass is house trespass after taking steps to hide it from a person entitled to exclude the trespass, and house breaking is entry or exit, like climbing over a wall or opening a lock. The punishment is 10 years if it carries life imprisonment and up to two years if it carries imprisonment.

Can entering closed public land amount to trespass?

The Supreme Court in Mathuri and Ors. v. State of Punjab (1963) examined the intention required in a criminal trespass. The case concerned a landlord’s attempt to take possession of land after their warrants for execution of the possession decrees had expired.

The court held that knowledge that an entry would annoy was not enough to establish criminal trespass. “The mere fact that the natural consequences of the entry was known to be annoyance to the person in possession would not necessarily show that the entry was made ‘with intent to annoy’,” it said.

In Olga Tellis v. Bombay Municipal Corporation (1985), the Supreme Court examined the position of pavement dwellers who were facing eviction from public land. While that case primarily concerned the right to livelihood under Article 21, the court addressed the ingredients of criminal trespass.

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It said that the pavement dwellers’ “intention or object” was not to “commit an offence or intimidate, insult or annoy any person.” It said that they occupied the pavements “out of sheer helplessness” and that their actions were “compelled by inevitable circumstances and are not guided by choice.”

Cases of trespass

In March 2026, the Kerala HC in Damodaran K v State of Kerala upheld a house trespass conviction against a landlord who entered a room occupied by a tenant. The matter pertained to private premises, but the court distinguished between ownership and possession, saying, “it is well settled that offences such as criminal trespass and house trespass are offences against possession and not against ownership. Therefore, even a true owner cannot, under the guise of ownership, unlawfully enter premises in the lawful possession of another with the intent to commit an offence.”

In Binu Thankappal v. State of Kerala (November 2025), the Kerala High Court upheld the conviction of a man who entered a police station following a dispute over a co-operative bank election. It held that a police station qualifies as a building used to store property under Section 442 IPC (now Section 329(2) BNS), which defines house-trespass.

The court set aside the unlawful assembly charges, citing “total dearth of evidence” that five or more people shared a common purpose to commit an offence. The court reduced the main accused’s sentence for house-trespass from five years to three. The court said that “under the guise of protests or similar strikes, no person can take law into his hands and destroy property belonging to the Government.”