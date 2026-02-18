Curtains on Maharashtra Muslim quota: Court once upheld it, so what happened?

With the Maharashtra government formally withdrawing the last administrative framework linked to the 2014 Muslim quota, the legal battle that once defined the policy returns to the spotlight.

In November 2014, the Bombay High Court had partly upheld the 5% reservation for 50 specified Muslim communities. A look at the legal history of that decision explains how the issue unfolded, who challenged it, and what the court actually said in favour of Muslim reservation.

The policy traced its origins to a series of reports documenting the socio-economic and educational marginalisation of Muslims, both nationally and within Maharashtra.

The 2006 Sachar Committee report concluded that Muslims in India lagged behind most other communities on key educational and economic indicators. In Maharashtra, a state-appointed study group headed by Dr Mehmood-ur-Rehman found severe educational backwardness, low representation in public services and high dropout rates among sections of the Muslim population.

Citing these findings, the Congress NCP government, months before the 2014 Assembly elections, issued ordinances granting 16% reservation to Marathas under a new Educationally and Socially Backward Class category and 5% reservation to 50 specified Muslim sub-castes under a newly created Special Backward Category A. The Muslim quota did not apply to the community as a whole, but only to identified socially and educationally backward occupational groups.

With the 5% Muslim quota, total reservation in the state rose from 52% to 57%. When the 16% Maratha quota was included, the cumulative reservation climbed to 68%.

Who challenged the ordinance in court?

The ordinances were challenged before the Bombay High Court in a batch of petitions led by Shri Sanjeet Shukla vs State of Maharashtra. The petitioners contended that the new reservations breached the 50% ceiling laid down by the Supreme Court in Indra Sawhney v. Union of India. They further argued that the Muslim reservation amounted to religion-based discrimination and that the state lacked adequate quantifiable data to justify such classification.

The matter was heard by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohit S Shah and Justice M S Sonak. On November 14, 2014, the Bench delivered a detailed interim order examining both quotas separately.

Did the High Court accept that Muslim communities were backward?

While the court struck down the Maratha reservation, it took a different view on the 5% quota for the 50 specified Muslim communities.

At the interim stage, the Bench held that there was adequate material to support their classification as socially and educationally backward. It observed: “In so far as reservations for specified Muslim Communities is concerned, there exists sufficient material or quantifiable data to sustain their classification as ‘special backward class’. This material is in the form of Sachar Committee Report, Justice Ranganath Mishra Committee Report, Report of the Maharashtra State Minority Commission and Dr. Mehmood-ur-Rehman Study Group Report.”

The court also underlined the extent of educational deprivation reflected in the data: “The material placed on record makes reference to the abysmally low levels of educational achievement which ails the community. The material placed on record makes reference to high level of educational drop outs in the community.”

Was the quota religion-based, as critics claimed?

The court rejected that argument. It clarified that the reservation was not for all Muslims but only for 50 identified backward sub castes. The Bench stated: “In the first place, the impugned Ordinance is clear, inasmuch as the reservation is for certain specified communities from out of Muslims and not for members of the Muslim community in general or in entirety.”

It further said, “Since the State Government has relied upon the relevant indicators for the purposes of determining backwardness of 50 sub castes of Muslim community, we see no infringement of Articles 15(1) and 16(2) of the Constitution of India.”

Why did the court allow the Muslim reservation in education despite the 50% ceiling?

This was the most significant part of the judgment. The Supreme Court in Indra Sawhney v. Union of India had held that reservations ordinarily cannot exceed 50 percent. However, the Bombay High Court noted that in educational institutions, the ceiling may be crossed in extraordinary circumstances.

The Bench stated “We are accordingly satisfied about the existence of exception of compelling or extra ordinary circumstances for exceeding the reservation ceiling limit of 50% by another 5% in so far as reservations to State owned or aided educational institutions are concerned.”

It emphasised the broader constitutional goal of mainstreaming disadvantaged communities “Interim stay of provisions in the impugned Ordinance providing for reservations of seats in educational institutions will certainly impede the process of drawing the Muslim youths into the mainstream of secular education in the State.”

The court reiterated “Therefore, the State has made out a prima facie case for justifying 5% reservations in favour of specified Muslim Communities, in so far as admissions to State owned or aided educational institutions are concerned… This is because there is a dire need to draw the muslim youth into the mainstream of secular education in the State.”

Thus, the 5 percent Muslim reservation in state owned and aided educational institutions was allowed to operate at the interim stage.

Why was the Muslim reservation in public employment stayed?

The court took a stricter approach in matters of government jobs.

Relying on M Nagaraj v. Union of India and Rohtas Bhankhar v. Union of India, the Bench held that the 50% ceiling in public employment is a constitutional requirement that cannot be breached. Since Maharashtra already had 52% reservation, adding 5% more would violate the ceiling. It also stayed its application to private unaided educational institutions.

Was the quota ever implemented?

The ordinance was not converted into a permanent law within the constitutional time frame and was allowed to lapse on December 23, 2014, after the BJP came to power in the state. While the government pursued legal remedies to restore Maratha reservation, no legislative effort was made to preserve the Muslim quota framework.

As a result, the 5 percent reservation in education ceased to operate and the Government Resolutions issued under the ordinance gradually lost effect.