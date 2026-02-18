Curtains on Maharashtra Muslim quota: Court once upheld it, so what happened?

As Maharashtra scraps the last trace of the 2014 policy, here’s how the Bombay High Court found 'extraordinary circumstances' to justify the 5% reservation in education for Muslims.

Written by: Zeeshan Shaikh
6 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 06:37 PM IST
Maharashtra Muslims quotaThe reservation was not for all Muslims but only for 50 identified backward sub castes. (File picture for representation)
Make us preferred source on Google

With the Maharashtra government formally withdrawing the last administrative framework linked to the 2014 Muslim quota, the legal battle that once defined the policy returns to the spotlight.

In November 2014, the Bombay High Court had partly upheld the 5% reservation for 50 specified Muslim communities. A look at the legal history of that decision explains how the issue unfolded, who challenged it, and what the court actually said in favour of Muslim reservation.

What triggered the Muslim reservation policy?

The policy traced its origins to a series of reports documenting the socio-economic and educational marginalisation of Muslims, both nationally and within Maharashtra.

The 2006 Sachar Committee report concluded that Muslims in India lagged behind most other communities on key educational and economic indicators. In Maharashtra, a state-appointed study group headed by Dr Mehmood-ur-Rehman found severe educational backwardness, low representation in public services and high dropout rates among sections of the Muslim population.

Citing these findings, the Congress NCP government, months before the 2014 Assembly elections, issued ordinances granting 16% reservation to Marathas under a new Educationally and Socially Backward Class category and 5% reservation to 50 specified Muslim sub-castes under a newly created Special Backward Category A. The Muslim quota did not apply to the community as a whole, but only to identified socially and educationally backward occupational groups.

With the 5% Muslim quota, total reservation in the state rose from 52% to 57%. When the 16% Maratha quota was included, the cumulative reservation climbed to 68%.

Who challenged the ordinance in court?

The ordinances were challenged before the Bombay High Court in a batch of petitions led by Shri Sanjeet Shukla vs State of Maharashtra. The petitioners contended that the new reservations breached the 50% ceiling laid down by the Supreme Court in Indra Sawhney v. Union of India. They further argued that the Muslim reservation amounted to religion-based discrimination and that the state lacked adequate quantifiable data to justify such classification.

Story continues below this ad

The matter was heard by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohit S Shah and Justice M S Sonak. On November 14, 2014, the Bench delivered a detailed interim order examining both quotas separately.

Did the High Court accept that Muslim communities were backward?

While the court struck down the Maratha reservation, it took a different view on the 5% quota for the 50 specified Muslim communities.

At the interim stage, the Bench held that there was adequate material to support their classification as socially and educationally backward. It observed: “In so far as reservations for specified Muslim Communities is concerned, there exists sufficient material or quantifiable data to sustain their classification as ‘special backward class’. This material is in the form of Sachar Committee Report, Justice Ranganath Mishra Committee Report, Report of the Maharashtra State Minority Commission and Dr. Mehmood-ur-Rehman Study Group Report.”

Story continues below this ad

The court also underlined the extent of educational deprivation reflected in the data: “The material placed on record makes reference to the abysmally low levels of educational achievement which ails the community. The material placed on record makes reference to high level of educational drop outs in the community.”

Was the quota religion-based, as critics claimed?

The court rejected that argument. It clarified that the reservation was not for all Muslims but only for 50 identified backward sub castes. The Bench stated: “In the first place, the impugned Ordinance is clear, inasmuch as the reservation is for certain specified communities from out of Muslims and not for members of the Muslim community in general or in entirety.”

It further said, “Since the State Government has relied upon the relevant indicators for the purposes of determining backwardness of 50 sub castes of Muslim community, we see no infringement of Articles 15(1) and 16(2) of the Constitution of India.”

Why did the court allow the Muslim reservation in education despite the 50% ceiling?

Story continues below this ad

This was the most significant part of the judgment. The Supreme Court in Indra Sawhney v. Union of India had held that reservations ordinarily cannot exceed 50 percent. However, the Bombay High Court noted that in educational institutions, the ceiling may be crossed in extraordinary circumstances.

The Bench stated “We are accordingly satisfied about the existence of exception of compelling or extra ordinary circumstances for exceeding the reservation ceiling limit of 50% by another 5% in so far as reservations to State owned or aided educational institutions are concerned.”

It emphasised the broader constitutional goal of mainstreaming disadvantaged communities “Interim stay of provisions in the impugned Ordinance providing for reservations of seats in educational institutions will certainly impede the process of drawing the Muslim youths into the mainstream of secular education in the State.”

The court reiterated “Therefore, the State has made out a prima facie case for justifying 5% reservations in favour of specified Muslim Communities, in so far as admissions to State owned or aided educational institutions are concerned… This is because there is a dire need to draw the muslim youth into the mainstream of secular education in the State.”

Story continues below this ad

Thus, the 5 percent Muslim reservation in state owned and aided educational institutions was allowed to operate at the interim stage.

Why was the Muslim reservation in public employment stayed?

The court took a stricter approach in matters of government jobs.

Relying on M Nagaraj v. Union of India and Rohtas Bhankhar v. Union of India, the Bench held that the 50% ceiling in public employment is a constitutional requirement that cannot be breached. Since Maharashtra already had 52% reservation, adding 5% more would violate the ceiling.  It also stayed its application to private unaided educational institutions.

Was the quota ever implemented?

The ordinance was not converted into a permanent law within the constitutional time frame and was allowed to lapse on December 23, 2014, after the BJP came to power in the state. While the government pursued legal remedies to restore Maratha reservation, no legislative effort was made to preserve the Muslim quota framework.
As a result, the 5 percent reservation in education ceased to operate and the Government Resolutions issued under the ordinance gradually lost effect.

Zeeshan Shaikh
Zeeshan Shaikh

Zeeshan Shaikh is the Associate Editor who heads The Indian Express' Mumbai reporting team. He is recognized for his highly specialized Expertise in analyzing the complex dynamics of Maharashtra politics and critical minority issues, providing in-depth, nuanced, and Trustworthy reports. Expertise  Senior Editorial Role: As an Associate Editor leading the Mumbai reporting team, Zeeshan Shaikh holds a position of significant Authority and journalistic responsibility at a leading national newspaper. Core Specialization: His reporting focuses intensely on two interconnected, high-impact areas: Maharashtra Politics & Urban Power Structures: Provides deep-dive analyses into political strategies, municipal elections (e.g., BMC polls), the history of alliances (e.g., Shiv Sena's shifting partners), and the changing demographics that influence civic power in Mumbai. Minority Issues and Socio-Political Trends: Excels in coverage of the Muslim community's representation in power, demographic shifts, socio-economic challenges, and the historical context of sensitive political and cultural issues (e.g., the 'Vande Mataram' debate's roots in the BMC). Investigative Depth: His articles frequently delve into the historical roots and contemporary consequences of major events, ranging from the rise of extremist groups in specific villages (e.g., Borivali-Padgha) to the long-term collapse of established political parties (e.g., Congress in Mumbai). Trustworthiness & Credibility Data-Driven Analysis: Zeeshan's work often incorporates empirical data, such as National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics on arrests and convictions of minorities, or data on asset growth of politicians, grounding his reports in factual evidence. Focus on Hinterland Issues: While based in Mumbai, he maintains a wide lens, covering issues affecting the state's hinterlands, including water crises, infrastructure delays, and the plight of marginalized communities (e.g., manual scavengers). Institutional Affiliation: His senior position at The Indian Express—a publication known for its tradition of rigorous political and investigative journalism—underscores the high level of editorial vetting and Trustworthiness of his reports. He tweets @zeeshansahafi ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
Nikhil Gupta
A timeline of the assassination plot that led to Nikhil Gupta's guilty plea
nikhil gupta
Expert Explains | ‘Using AI effectively for climate requires targeted systems, not just larger data centres’
AI data centre boom electricity
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Galgotias University professor Neha (L); and the robodog the university displayed during the AI summit (R)
Galgotias University issues apology after controversy, says 'representative ill-informed'
He also hinted that Borah may have been among those passing insider party information to Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Singed by Bhupen Borah’s exit, Gaurav Gogoi insinuates he was passing info to Himanta
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Salim Khan
'I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan': SRK recalls eating meals at Salman's house during struggle days
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
IND vs NED
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
PAK vs NAM Live Score Updates: Follow Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Chiranjeevi underwent a minor shoulder keyhole surgery
‘I am recovering well’: What Chiranjeevi’s shoulder surgery reveals about modern keyhole procedures and recovery
Nvidia
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
PAK vs NAM Live Score Updates: Follow Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
T20 World Cup | Pakistan defeat Namibia to qualify for Super 8s: Here are the fixtures for the next round
Pakistan T20 World Cup Super 8s
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Nvidia
‘Why am I here?’: Science can explain why walking through doorway makes you forget things
However, later research suggests the effect is more nuanced; when participants were tasked with simply moving between areas without distraction, forgetting did not always occur. (Image: Freepik)
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Gnani AI
‘I am recovering well’: What Chiranjeevi’s shoulder surgery reveals about modern keyhole procedures and recovery
Chiranjeevi underwent a minor shoulder keyhole surgery
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
EXPRESS OPINION
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
With a new government in Dhaka, a chance to rebuild an old friendship
Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh, Dhaka
India’s AI moment needs a leader who can turn ambition into architecture
Like Nandan Nilekani for Aadhaar, India’s AI moment needs a leader
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement