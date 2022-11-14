Cleared by SC Collegium, kept pending by Govt: A few prominent cases of delayed appointment of judges 

The Supreme Court issued notice Friday and sought a response from the Ministry of Law and Justice over delays in appointing judges. (File)

C Emalias

The SC Collegium had recommended advocate Emalias for appointment as judge of the Madras HC on December 4, 2017. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul was then Chief Justice of the Madras HC. Since the government did not appoint Emalias, the SC Collegium reiterated its decision in August 2018. The government still did not comply with the reiteration. The name was later dropped because in the meantime, Emalias turned 55 and crossed the maximum desirable age for a recommendation.

John Satyan & Abdul Hameed

On February 16 this year, the Collegium headed by then Chief Justice of India N V Ramana recommended Nidumolu Mala, Sunder Mohan, Kabali Kumaresh Babu, S Sounthar, Abdul Ghani Abdul Hameed, and R John Sathyan for appointment as High Court judges.

These names had been sent by the Madras High Court Collegium to the apex court Collegium in 2021. While four judges were appointed, the recommendations of Hameed and Sathyan are still pending. The government has not returned the file to the Collegium nor made the appointment.

Advertisement

From Explained | Explained: How Supreme Court judges are appointed

Sakya Sen

Calcutta High Court advocate Sakya Sen, son of former HC judge Shyamal Sen, was first recommended by the High Court Collegium in December 2017. However, the SC Collegium in August 2018 sent the name back to the High Court for reconsideration.

In July 2019, the SC Collegium recommended Sen after the Calcutta HC Collegium sent his name again. Sen is yet to be appointed.

Nagendra Naik

Senior Advocate Naik, who belongs to Bhatkal in Karnataka, was counsel for CBI under the Congress-led UPA government. The SC Collegium first recommended him on October 3, 2019 along with eight other advocates. The government appointed all of them except Naik.

The Collegium then reiterated its recommendation on March 2, and then again on September 1. But the government is yet to appoint Naik.