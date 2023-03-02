Supreme Court says PM, LoP, CJI should pick Election Commissioners: What is the process now?

The Supreme Court Thursday (March 2) unanimously ruled that a high-powered committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India must pick the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K.M. Joseph was hearing a batch of petitions seeking a selection process similar to what is followed in the case of the Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The bench also comprises Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar.

Justice Rastogi also authored a separate opinion agreeing with the majority opinion authored by Justice Joseph. The fine print of the ruling is awaited.

What was the plea?

Multiple public interest litigations sought a law governing the appointment of the CEC and Election Commissioners. While the first PIL was initially filed in 2015, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a second PIL on the issue in 2018 that was filed by Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyaya and referred the issues to a Constitution bench.

The Court had heard the case in November last year. On the last day of the hearing, the Court had observed that the appointment of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner had been carried out with “lightning speed”, the procedure taking less than 24 hours on November 18 from start to finish.

How are Election Commissioners currently appointed?

Article 324 of the Constitution deals with the Election Commission. The provision states that while the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners will be appointed by the President, there is no specific legislative process on this issue.

The President makes the appointment on the advice of the Prime Minister.

The Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991 (EC Act) requires that the EC and CEC must hold the post for a period of six years. This law is essentially the conditions of service of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.