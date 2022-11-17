Centre moves SC, wants Rajiv case convicts’ release reviewed: What is a ‘review petition’?

The government on Thursday (November 17) moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of the court’s November 11 order freeing all six convicts who were still in jail in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
The Centre has argued that the order by a Bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna granting remission to the convicts was passed without hearing it.
The departure from the Supreme Court’s final authority is entertained only under specific, narrow grounds. The court has the power to review its rulings to correct a “patent error” — but not “minor mistakes of inconsequential import”.
In a 1975 ruling, Justice Krishna Iyer said a review can be accepted “only where a glaring omission or patent mistake or like grave error has crept in earlier by judicial fallibility”.
In a 2013 ruling, the Supreme Court laid down three grounds for seeking a review of a verdict it has delivered — (i) the discovery of new and important matter or evidence which, after the exercise of due diligence, was not within the knowledge of the petitioner or could not be produced by him; (ii) a mistake or error apparent on the face of the record; or (iii) any other sufficient reason.
In subsequent rulings, the court specified that “any sufficient reason” means a reason that is analogous to the other two grounds.
In seeking a review of the Rajiv case judgment, the government has highlighted an alleged procedural lapse, saying the convicts seeking remission did not formally implead the Centre as a party which resulted in its non-participation in the case.
It is rare for the Supreme Court to both admit reviews and overturn an original decision in a review.
It did agree to review its 2018 verdict in the Sabarimala case but refused to review its ruling seeking a probe into the Rafale deal.
In 2019, the Supreme Court recalled its directions in a March 20, 2018 verdict that had effectively diluted provisions of arrest under the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Centre had sought a review of the judgment which had allowed the grant of anticipatory bail under the Act.