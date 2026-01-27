What’s in a name? In Beckham vs Beckham, it’s the issue of trademark

Brooklyn Beckham did not set out to spark a discussion on how trademarks work. As adult children of famous parents increasingly do, he simply posted on Instagram to say that things were not great at home. But buried in the family drama was a claim that made lawyers sit up — that his parents had pressured him to sign away rights to his own name ahead of his wedding.

Brooklyn, 26, is the son of the iconic footballer David Beckham and pop star-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham. He claimed that his parents had “repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name” before his 2022 wedding. He added that resisting that pressure “affected the payday” and altered how he was treated thereafter.

It is a strange sentence to read, even by celebrity standards. Few people have to negotiate control over their name as a commercial asset before they are old enough to vote. Fewer still discover that their name has been part of a brand architecture longer than most startups survive. Welcome to the story of Brand Beckham.

When your name becomes a business

Public records from the UK Intellectual Property Office show that the trademark “BROOKLYN BECKHAM” was registered in December 2016, when Brooklyn was 16. The proprietor is listed as “Victoria Beckham, as parent and guardian of Brooklyn Beckham.” The registration covers a wide range of domains, including clothing, cosmetics, printed material, accessories and entertainment.

This is not unusual in celebrity families. Registering a child’s name early keeps outsiders from monetising it and allows parents or managers to shape future commercial use. Similar trademarks exist for the other Beckham children: Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The surname is not just a family name, but an organised asset.

The law allows for this. What it does not do, however, is automatically undoing it.

Turning 18 does not flip a switch

One popular assumption is that once a child becomes an adult, ownership of their name somehow reverts to them. But trademark law is not sentimental that way. Registrations remain with whoever is listed as proprietor unless formally assigned or transferred.

Story continues below this ad

Currently, public records do not show any such transfer for “BROOKLYN BECKHAM”. Brooklyn’s complaint is not that the trademark should never have existed, but about what came later. He says he was pressured, as an adult, to formally give up or limit rights connected to his name, and that resistance had consequences.

What exactly was put in front of him is not public. Most celebrity branding arrangements live inside private contracts: licences, assignments, usage restrictions. These documents rarely surface unless something goes very wrong.

The right to use your own name (with conditions)

Under UK law, trademark owners have exclusive rights to use the mark for the registered goods and services. Others using it commercially without consent can face infringement claims. There is a defence that allows people to use their own names in business, but it is narrower than it sounds.

That defence applies only if the use is honest and does not confuse consumers or trade on an existing brand’s reputation. In families where a surname already anchors a sprawling commercial universe, fashion labels, endorsements, media ventures, “honest use” can become a tightrope.

Story continues below this ad

In practical terms, this means that independence is not just about moving out or launching a new project. It often requires negotiating around a name that has already been packaged, marketed and monetised by others.

The difficulty of stepping away from the family brand

For decades, David and Victoria Beckham have built a tightly managed public and commercial ecosystem. Endorsements, licensing deals and in house production have kept control centralised. Even their documentaries, while candid in places, reinforce a narrative of discipline, unity and brand coherence.

Brooklyn’s public break disrupts that story. His posts suggest a tension familiar in celebrity families — where personal boundaries collide with commercial ones. He has tried, with varying success, to establish an independent identity through photography, food ventures and fashion. Each attempt has been measured against the gravitational pull of the Beckham name.

The irony, of course, is that distance is hardest to achieve when your name is already doing so much work without you.

What courts look at when families fight over names

Story continues below this ad

If disputes like this ever reach court, judges do not weigh family feelings. They look at paperwork such as trademark registrations, contracts, licences and evidence of commercial use. Past cases involving relatives with shared surnames have hinged on consumer confusion and ownership records, not on who feels wronged.

Most such conflicts never reach that stage. Renegotiations, coexistence agreements or limited licences are far more common methods of resolution, since litigation risks damaging not just relationships but the very brand everyone is arguing over.

Another detail now attracting attention is timing. The “BROOKLYN BECKHAM” trademark is due for renewal later this year. Renewal would preserve existing ownership, and letting it lapse would reopen questions of control in a very public way.

For now, the dispute sits in an awkward space between family disagreement and brand management.