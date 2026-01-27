What’s in a name? In Beckham vs Beckham, it’s the issue of trademark

For decades, David and Victoria Beckham have built a tightly managed ecosystem around their surname, cultivating it as a brand identity. Brooklyn’s public break highlights an old tension in celebrity families, between personal and commercial boundaries.

google-preferred-btn
Brooklyn Beckham with his wife Nicola Peltz (left) and his parents David and Victoria Beckham.Brooklyn Beckham with his wife Nicola Peltz (left) and his parents David and Victoria Beckham. (NYT photos)

Brooklyn Beckham did not set out to spark a discussion on how trademarks work. As adult children of famous parents increasingly do, he simply posted on Instagram to say that things were not great at home. But buried in the family drama was a claim that made lawyers sit up — that his parents had pressured him to sign away rights to his own name ahead of his wedding.

Brooklyn, 26, is the son of the iconic footballer David Beckham and pop star-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham. He claimed that his parents had “repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name” before his 2022 wedding. He added that resisting that pressure “affected the payday” and altered how he was treated thereafter.

It is a strange sentence to read, even by celebrity standards. Few people have to negotiate control over their name as a commercial asset before they are old enough to vote. Fewer still discover that their name has been part of a brand architecture longer than most startups survive. Welcome to the story of Brand Beckham.

When your name becomes a business

Public records from the UK Intellectual Property Office show that the trademark “BROOKLYN BECKHAM” was registered in December 2016, when Brooklyn was 16. The proprietor is listed as “Victoria Beckham, as parent and guardian of Brooklyn Beckham.” The registration covers a wide range of domains, including clothing, cosmetics, printed material, accessories and entertainment.

This is not unusual in celebrity families. Registering a child’s name early keeps outsiders from monetising it and allows parents or managers to shape future commercial use. Similar trademarks exist for the other Beckham children: Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The surname is not just a family name, but an organised asset.

The law allows for this. What it does not do, however, is automatically undoing it.

Turning 18 does not flip a switch

One popular assumption is that once a child becomes an adult, ownership of their name somehow reverts to them. But trademark law is not sentimental that way. Registrations remain with whoever is listed as proprietor unless formally assigned or transferred.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Victoria Beckham is learning what Indians have known for long: ‘Rishton ke bhi roop badaltein hai’

Currently, public records do not show any such transfer for “BROOKLYN BECKHAM”. Brooklyn’s complaint is not that the trademark should never have existed, but about what came later. He says he was pressured, as an adult, to formally give up or limit rights connected to his name, and that resistance had consequences.

What exactly was put in front of him is not public. Most celebrity branding arrangements live inside private contracts: licences, assignments, usage restrictions. These documents rarely surface unless something goes very wrong.

The right to use your own name (with conditions)

Under UK law, trademark owners have exclusive rights to use the mark for the registered goods and services. Others using it commercially without consent can face infringement claims. There is a defence that allows people to use their own names in business, but it is narrower than it sounds.

That defence applies only if the use is honest and does not confuse consumers or trade on an existing brand’s reputation. In families where a surname already anchors a sprawling commercial universe, fashion labels, endorsements, media ventures, “honest use” can become a tightrope.

Story continues below this ad
Editorial | Beckham vs Beckham: Old script, new twist

In practical terms, this means that independence is not just about moving out or launching a new project. It often requires negotiating around a name that has already been packaged, marketed and monetised by others.

The difficulty of stepping away from the family brand

For decades, David and Victoria Beckham have built a tightly managed public and commercial ecosystem. Endorsements, licensing deals and in house production have kept control centralised. Even their documentaries, while candid in places, reinforce a narrative of discipline, unity and brand coherence.

Brooklyn’s public break disrupts that story. His posts suggest a tension familiar in celebrity families — where personal boundaries collide with commercial ones. He has tried, with varying success, to establish an independent identity through photography, food ventures and fashion. Each attempt has been measured against the gravitational pull of the Beckham name.

The irony, of course, is that distance is hardest to achieve when your name is already doing so much work without you.

What courts look at when families fight over names

Story continues below this ad

If disputes like this ever reach court, judges do not weigh family feelings. They look at paperwork such as trademark registrations, contracts, licences and evidence of commercial use. Past cases involving relatives with shared surnames have hinged on consumer confusion and ownership records, not on who feels wronged.

Most such conflicts never reach that stage. Renegotiations, coexistence agreements or limited licences are far more common methods of resolution, since litigation risks damaging not just relationships but the very brand everyone is arguing over.

Another detail now attracting attention is timing. The “BROOKLYN BECKHAM” trademark is due for renewal later this year. Renewal would preserve existing ownership, and letting it lapse would reopen questions of control in a very public way.

For now, the dispute sits in an awkward space between family disagreement and brand management.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
India EU
Expert Explains: How INSV Kaundinya points to deepening Indo-Oman relations
Kaundinya
How Donald Trump is driving de-dollarisation, and contributing to the gold surge
trump de-dollarisation
Expert Explains | Bangladesh's February 12 elections are a chance at a fresh start for all parties
bangladesh
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Adani
Adani lawyers seek time until January 30 to update US court on talks with SEC
chhapra jail
When 1,200 prisoners took control of a jail, and an IPS officer broke protocol
rang de basanti at 20
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
During an exclusive interview with SCREEN, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman opened up about shooting her iconic film Rang De Basanti with Aamir Khan, as the film clocks 20 years of its release today.
Waheeda Rehman 'warned' Aamir Khan about her weight during Rang De Basanti: 'Mujhe patak mat dena'
The relationship continued to grow across borders
How an act of kindness on a flight gave this Indian-origin Google scientist a 'second set of parents' in Japan
Earlier, Sydney Sweeney made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle
Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Ayush Mhatre finally found form in India's last match against New Zealand (ICC Photo)
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan pinpoints 'red flags' in him that caused his divorces, failed marriages: 'Whenever I was upset or hurt...'
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Ayush Mhatre finally found form in India's last match against New Zealand (ICC Photo)
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
Microsoft Paint now lets users generate colouring pages with simple prompts
Beyond AI image generation, Paint is also gaining a more practical improvement. A new fill tolerance slider gives users finer control over how the Fill tool works. (Image: Microsoft)
Apple launches new AirTag with longer range and louder speaker
AirTag 2
Aamir Khan pinpoints 'red flags' in him that caused his divorces, failed marriages: 'Whenever I was upset or hurt...'
Aamir Khan
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
How an act of kindness on a flight gave this Indian-origin Google scientist a 'second set of parents' in Japan
The relationship continued to grow across borders
Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’
Earlier, Sydney Sweeney made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle
Watch: Zepto sends Indian flag 1,00,000 feet high with weather balloon
Zepto's Aadit Palicha shared the video on X and Instagram
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
EXPRESS OPINION
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
As rules-based order crumbles, only reforms can shield Indian economy
As rules-based order crumbles, only reforms can shield the economy
Trump’s ICE crackdown is draconian. But Democrats are not opposing it
Amid ICE crackdown, missing in action: Democrats
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement