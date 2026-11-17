The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the life sentence of two convicts in the Bilkis Bano case from the 2002 Gujarat riots and granted them bail.

Bano, then aged 21 and five months pregnant, was gang raped and seven of her family members, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed during the communal riots.

This came over two years after the top court struck down the remission granted to the two, and nine others, by the Gujarat government, and directed them to surrender and return to jail.

What does the latest Supreme Court order say?

Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya, lodged in a jail in Gujarat, filed a Special Leave to Appeal, challenging the Bombay High Court judgment passed on May 4, 2017, which confirmed their conviction and sentence given by the trial court in 2008.

They told the Supreme Court that they had spent more than 17 years in jail. One of them said that he is severely disabled. The bench of Justice M M Sundresh and Justice Prasanna Varale considered these grounds and said: “Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law.”

The court then suspended the sentence and granted bail to the two, directing the trial court to impose terms and conditions. It then directed that their appeals be listed for hearing in due course.

In her response to the Supreme Court’s bail to the two convicts, Bano said she could not believe that the court passed an order“without hearing her. She said she would fight this order, asking why their sentence was suspended without informing her. According to the law, a victim can be issued a notice and allowed to intervene and make submissions when hearing an appeal.

How were the 11 convicts released the first time around?

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To understand this, we must go back to the origins of the legal proceedings. In 2004, the Supreme Court transferred the gang rape case from Gujarat to Mumbai over apprehensions of evidence tampering and the lack of a conducive situation for a fair trial.

Four years on, a trial court in Mumbai convicted the 11 men of charges including murder, gang rape and rioting. The convicts appealed this order in the Bombay High Court, which upheld the punishment.

The men then filed Special Leave Petitions before the Supreme Court which, on November 20, 2017, dismissed them, upholding the findings of the High Court as well as the sentence.

The 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano case were felicitated upon their release from Godhra sub-jail on August 15, 2022. (Express) The 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano case were felicitated upon their release from Godhra sub-jail on August 15, 2022. (Express)

In 2022, one of the convicts again approached the top court seeking directions to the Gujarat government for premature release, citing a 1992 remission policy for convicts who had completed at least 14 years in jail. The court asked the Gujarat government to consider the application “within a period of two months”, in line with the policy.

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Based on this, a government panel recommended their release and they were released from a Gujarat jail on August 15, 2022. They were felicitated upon their release by local leaders.

Bano filed a petition against their release. Other petitioners, too, approached the court through public interest litigations.

On January 8, 2024, a Supreme Court division bench said the Gujarat government did not have the authority or jurisdiction to consider the remission applications of the convicts to reduce their sentence as the trial was moved to Mumbai.

This is because such an application can only be taken up by a government within whose territorial jurisdiction the applicant was convicted — in this case, Maharashtra — and not where the offence took place (that is, Gujarat). The court also said that the pleas for remission should have been considered as per a 2014 policy which has a bar for grant of remission to convicts of heinous crimes.

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So how was the earlier release different from the current one?

In 2022, the 11 convicts were initially released on remission — which essentially means early release — with their life sentence considered complete. Under Section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), state governments have the power to suspend or remit a sentence.

The criminal justice system has provisions such as remission or reduction of a sentence, taking into account that convicts can reform themselves. But the Supreme Court said in its 2024 order that this has to be balanced with the rights of the victim or her family.

The 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano case after walking out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15, 2022. (Express) The 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano case after walking out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15, 2022. (Express)

The bench said that in prior judgments, the Supreme Court has expressed scepticism over the convict’s claim to a second chance, particularly if the offence is a heinous one. The court also said this is not an indefeasible right.

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Unlike remission, the current release is on bail pending appeal. Two of the men, while serving their life sentence, filed a special leave to appeal, challenging their conviction altogether. The division bench was told that they had already spent 17 years in jail, that one of them was implicated nearly three years after the case, and that he was severely disabled.

When the court hears the entire case in detail as part of the appeal, it will go into the specific details on the merits of the case. The bench said that pending the appeal, the two men should be granted bail on grounds including the 17-year incarceration as part of their life sentence. The court also suspended their sentence, which means that their punishment is stayed till the final decision on the appeal. The other convicts can also file separate appeals seeking bail on similar grounds of parity.

According to the law, the court will decide on their pleas, and if it upholds the high court and trial court judgment, and sentences them, they will have to return to jail. The court has said that the appeal will be heard “in its due course”.