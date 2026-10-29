Ballot papers in Indian elections: Where are they still used, and why

With the Congress on Wednesday (October 28) winning just one of the 28 Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats that went to the polls across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the party. This is because MLC elections are held on ballot papers rather than through electronic voting machines (EVMs), which the Congress has in the past blamed for losses. MLCs are elected in a handful of states in India that have a second legislative House.

Since the PM’s remarks have brought the spotlight back to the EVMs-vs-ballot-papers debate, it’s instructive to see which sets of elections in India are conducted with ballot papers.

Which elections in India use ballot papers?

Most elections to Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, and Zilla Parishads are held through ballot papers. In a 2023 study sponsored by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and undertaken by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), the report said that “53 percent of the States conduct gram panchayat elections by adopting the ballot paper as a mode of casting vote”.

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“Only three States/UTs (Kerala, Sikkim, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu) conduct gram panchayat elections through ÉVMs in all constituencies of the gram panchayat. However, other States are in a transitional phase wherein 22 percent of the States have adopted EVMs in some of the constituencies while in the rest of the constituencies, ballot papers are still followed,” the report added. “However, in the higher levels of panchayat elections, i.e., intermediate and district panchayats, the share of EVMs used by States increases. For instance, in district/zilla panchayat elections, 17 percent of States use EVMs in all the constituencies.”

The report also said, “States which are using ballot papers hinted that lack of funds and awareness about the usage of EVM is one of the major hindrances in conducting panchayat elections. But the same voters cast their vote using EVMs in the assembly and the parliamentary elections; so this argument of lack of awareness among the voters is lopsided.” It added that counting of ballot papers was a cumbersome process requiring huge manpower, adding that it was also not environmentally friendly.

Former elected sarpanch from Chandrapur in Maharashtra, Kalyan Kumar, said that the tehsildars provide symbols to candidates days before the elections in rural local bodies. “They ask for three options and allot one of these. These are not the party symbols we know.” According to him, how much in touch a candidate is with his electors and whether he helps them get everyday work done is more crucial than ideology in these polls, and success shows connection with voters more than anything else.

Describing the process of elections to rural local bodies, a Bihar official told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity that multiple elections at Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samitis, etc., happen at around the same time, and this makes ballot papers more handy because using so many machines would be difficult. However, he agreed that counting becomes cumbersome wherever ballot papers are used.

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Regarding how some states conduct Panchayat elections with EVMs if the symbols are not the conventional party symbols, former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa told The Indian Express that there is a procedure called “symbol loading” that is used to load the required symbols onto the EVMs.

A billboard demanding removal of EVMs and restoration of using ballot papers, in Lucknow on December 13, 2023. Photo: Vishal Srivastav A billboard demanding removal of EVMs and restoration of using ballot papers, in Lucknow on December 13, 2023. Photo: Vishal Srivastav

Regarding municipal corporations, Lavasa said that these elections lie within the purview of the State Election Commissions, and they can decide to use EVMs or ballot papers. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, for instance, are conducted via EVMs, but Punjab decided to shift to ballot papers in 2026. The Punjab and Haryana High Court said that the Punjab Municipal Election Rules, 1994, allowed both ballot papers and EVMs, legally permitting the SEC to choose either of them.

Student union elections are also held either using EVMs or ballot papers. The Delhi University Students’ Union polls, for instance, use EVMs. “The EVMs display the names of the candidates in alphabetical order. Here, the name and the ballot number of the candidate is important,” said Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad national media convener Harsh Attri. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union elections, however, use ballot papers.

Single, transferable vote

Elections held via a single transferable vote, however, have to use ballot papers. As per Article 171 of the Indian Constitution, elections to the legislative councils are held through a single, transferable vote. In this procedure, the voters have to mark their first, second, etc., preferences on the ballot paper, so that the vote is transferable. This happens on a ballot paper rather than an EVM.

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Rajya Sabha elections also happen by a single transferable vote, where preferences are marked by the elector on a ballot paper. A formula is used here to calculate the quota required for a candidate to win. The total number of MLAs voting in a state is divided by the number of seats going for elections plus 1. Then, 1 is added to the resulting number to calculate the quota. Let’s understand this with the help of an example.

Also in Explained | How votes for Rajya Sabha elections are calculated

Say, the total number of MLAs voting in a state is 200 and elections are on for four seats. In that case, 200 will be divided by 4+1, or 5, which will result in a figure of 40. The quota thus will be 40+1, or 41. Any candidate getting 41 votes will be declared elected.

The system followed, however, is that of a single transferable vote. So, MLAs who vote — there is an open ballot in Rajya Sabha polls — can mark their first, second, third, etc. preferences.

In the above example, every candidate getting 41 first preference votes will be declared elected. If this does not fill all the seats, the surplus votes of those already elected are transferred to the second preference candidates of MLAs whose first preferences have already won.

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Going back to the above example where 41 is the winning quota: If a winning candidate secures 45 votes, this would mean this candidate has four surplus votes. These four surplus votes will be moved to the second preference candidates.

If more than one victorious candidate has surplus votes, the largest surplus will be transferred first. If even this does not fill all vacancies, the candidate with the lowest number of first preference votes is eliminated, and the second preference votes in their ballot paper are transferred.

This process goes on until all seats are filled.