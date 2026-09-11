Is ‘Andar Bahar’ a game of chance or skill? Why Karnataka HC will re-examine

The Supreme Court has previously laid down legal principles to distinguish games of skill from games of chance.

Written by: Amaal Sheikh
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 11, 2026 02:32 PM IST
In the past, the top court has rejected the idea that even a small amount of skill is enough to take a game outside the ambit of gambling laws. (Wikimedia Commons)In the past, the top court has rejected the idea that even a small amount of skill is enough to take a game outside the ambit of gambling laws. (Wikimedia Commons)
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