Explained: Latest Covid-19 guidelines and protocols for domestic air travellers

With Covid-19 cases continuing to dip across the country, states have started easing restrictions on entry of travellers. As such, air travel across the country has changed a lot with many states dropping strict norms that existed even a month ago.

We take a look at the guidelines that different states have for flyers:

Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has formulated a colour-coded plan for domestic flyers. Divided into four sections — Yellow, Amber, Orange and Red — people falling into different categories will have different guidelines to follow.

A Red level alert will be in place for travellers flying into Delhi from those states and Union Territories that have a positivity rate of more than 5 per cent. Restrictions will also be in place for those travellers who are entering into Delhi from states or Union Territories that have a new mutant of the virus. Such travellers will have to show a certificate of vaccination for both the doses, or a negative RT-PCR test that should be maximum 72 hours old. Travellers who are unable to show either of these proofs will have to go through a quarantine period of 14 days at a paid or institutional centre.

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government as well as Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai have revoked the stipulation of mandatory negative RT-PCR test results for fully-vaccinated tourists coming to the state. The decision was taken in light of the fact that certain passengers taking flights to Delhi or other business places in the morning and returning on the same day could not get RT-PCR tests done.

On May 12, the Maharashtra government had imposed a restriction on all tourists coming to the state by any mode of transport that required them to carry a negative RT-PCR test report issued within 48 hours to the beginning of the journey.

Himachal Pradesh: The state government recently announced that a negative RT-PCR test result was no longer mandatory to enter Himachal. This, in fact, led to heavy vehicle traffic on roads connecting New Delhi and Himachal Pradesh on June 14.

Andhra Pradesh: No RT-PCR test required for air-bound travel, but all passengers must undergo mandatory thermal screening prior to travel, and register themselves on the government portal (www.spandana.ap.gov.in). All asymptomatic passengers will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Assam: No RT-PCR test result is required but all passengers will be undergoing thermal screening and a rapid antigen test upon arrival. They will also have to quarantine themselves for 7 days upon arrival irrespective of the test results.

Karnataka: People travelling from Maharashtra to Karnataka have to show a negative RT-PCR report which is not less than 72 hours old at the airport. As per the new guidelines, airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificate or vaccination certificate of at-least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Goa: As per the state government’s latest guidelines, anyone flying into Goa will have to carry a negative RT-PCR report that is not less than 72 hours old. The Expert Committee of the Goa government in its latest meeting recommended that travellers from other states holding authentic vaccination certificates should also be allowed to enter the state without an RT-PCR negative report.

West Bengal: The Bengal government, which recently extended the coronavirus-induced restrictions till July 30, has also made it mandatory for flyers to carry a negative RT-PCR report when coming into the state. Also, the report must not be older than 72 hours.