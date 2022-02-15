Explained: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s conviction in 5th fodder scam case

A special CBI court Tuesday convicted former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad in the Rs 139.35 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case. He has already been convicted in the previous four cases of the fodder scam and is currently out on bail.

What is the order?

Special Judge SK Sashi convicted Lalu Prasad and 74 other accused, and acquitted 24 others in the case related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the treasury in 1995-1996. The court awarded three years of maximum punishment to 34 accused and imposed fines in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 2 lakh. The sentence on 41 accused, including Lalu Prasad, will be announced on February 21. According to the court records, the charge in this case was framed on September 26, 2005 and the prosecution evidence was closed on May 16, 2019. The statements of accused persons were recorded on January 16, 2020.

What are the four other cases?

Lalu Prasad has already been convicted in the previous four cases and is currently out on bail, mainly on ground of half sentence already served. One more case is pending before the CBI Patna pertaining to the illegal withdrawal of money from Banka-Bhagalpur treasury.

The RJD chief was convicted in the first fodder scam case in 2013 and awarded five years in jail related to Chaibasa illegal withdrawal of cases. The conviction also barred him from contesting elections for 11 years, in line with the Supreme Court order disqualifying convicts jailed for more than two years from contesting for six years after completion of their sentence.

Later, he got bail in the case. Lalu was convicted by a special CBI court in the second case on December 23, 2017 for the illegal withdrawal of more than Rs 80 lakh from Deoghar treasury and awarded three-and-half years’ imprisonment. He was convicted in the third case on January 24, 2018 related to fraudulent withdrawals from the Chaibasa treasury worth Rs 33.67 crore and awarded a five-year jail term. The fourth one, into the illegal withdrawal from Dumka treasury to the tune of Rs 3.13 crore, and was awarded for seven years of imprisonment, was on March 4, 2018.

Will he go to jail after the current conviction?

Special Judge SK Shashi will award the quantum of sentence for Lalu Prasad on February 21. His bail will be decided depending on the punishment and if he had undergone half the sentence. Lalu has not been keeping well. An ailing Lalu was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi on January 23 from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, where he had been lodged since August 2018, serving most of his sentence there.