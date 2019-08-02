Explained: How Kolkata has simplified process of changing property ownership

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Thursday announced the launch of online property mutation facility. With this, residents will no longer have to run from pillar to post or pay brokers hefty amounts to change property ownership.

Advertising

According to KMC officials, while complete digitalisation will take some time, from Thursday, they have put one measure in place to speed up the mutation process. A dedicated counter has been set up at KMC headquarters from August 1 for direct mutation.

The process so far

So far, one had to approach the sub-registrar’s office of their area (two three borough office have one such sub registrar’s office), fill in an application form, attach the required documents, and the certificate would be issued after revenue verification.

The process was lengthy and exhaustive, for which brokers would often charge huge sums, and sometimes even change the character of the land.

What’s new

Advertising

From Thursday, the KMC headquarters will have a dedicated counter for direct mutation by house owners, who won’t need a broker for this. This counter will speed up the mutation process. According to KMC officials, if a form is filled in correctly and all relevant documents attached, the certificate will be issued within a few days.

The form (A 42) can be downloaded from the KMC’s website, which also has a list of the documents needed for the process — “a No Outstanding Certificate from Assessment Collection Department; in case of mutation on succession ground death certificate of the R/O and an affidavit regarding legal heirs (in case of intestate succession) or probated will (in case of testamentary succession); in case of mutation and apportionment of tax, a site-plan duly signed by an LBS and the applicant(s) showing the entire area of the premises as well the area(s) under the occupation of the individual applicant(s); in case of Mutation Amalgamation or Mutation-separation, detailed site map duly signed by a LBS.”

An identity document such as Aadhaar card or Voter ID card is also required.

While you can pay the mutation fee online, documents will be verified physically by an Assessor-Collector, at a date and time assigned to you after you fill the form. After the verification, the documents can then be submitted

How the online process will work

The corporation’s IT department has started working on developing a software through which house-owners will be able to apply for and collect the certificate online.

For this, land records will be digitised and uploaded. They will be linked to the registration offices. The applicant has to log in and apply, upload the documents and pay the mutation fee. The department will then verify the documents. The mutation certificate will be issued within two-three days. In case of any issue with the application, the applicant will be informed via message or email.

Why is mutation important, for you and for KMC

The municipal body in a city keeps records of property ownership transfers to fix property tax payment liabilities. Mutation of property shows that a property has been transferred from one person to another, and it assists authorities in fixing taxpayers’ responsibility. If you want to sell your property, a mutation certificate is necessary.

Mutation so far often took an inordinately long time, and the KMC is swamped with a backlog of cases. The civic body hopes that quicker issuance of certificates will also spur more people to get the mutation process done, and thus boost its property tax revenue.