Explained: Karnataka under complete lockdown for two weeks from May 10; what’s allowed and what’s not

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Friday evening announced a complete lockdown across the state to arrest the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown is imposed from 6 am on May 10, Monday, till 6 am on May 24.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said: “The second wave of covid-19 is creating havoc across the state and the corona curfew imposed earlier has not given expected results in reducing the infection and death rate, therefore, we have decided to impose stringent measures.”

On May 4, the government had imposed a ‘close down’ across the state till May 12, despite which the number of Covid19 cases and related fatalities continued to rise.

In an order issued by the government, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar has stated: “The situation of Covid-19 in the state was reviewed and it was observed that daily new Covid-19 positive cases have continued unabated with a high positivity rate. The state is satisfied that further stringent containment measures are needed to be implemented to combat the surge of cases.”

Under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, revised guidelines to break the chain of COVID 19 transmission in the state has been the chief secretary further said in the order.

According to the revised guidelines, only flights and trains scheduled will continue to operate during this period. “Flight and train tickets shall serve as the passes for movement of persons by personal vehicles/taxis/cab aggregators/autorickshaws to board flight and trains.”

Karnataka lockdown: What is not allowed

*Metro Rail, taxi and bus services (except while hired for emergency).

*Schools and colleges (Online/ distance learning is permitted).

*Cinemas, shopping malls, stadiums and swimming pools.

*Social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and congregations.

*Religious places will remain closed for the public.

*No movement of public or private buses or passenger vehicles.

*Hotels, restaurants, liquor shops and hospitality services can only act as takeaway and home delivery.(home delivery allowed)

*Inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles allowed in cases of emergencies or as permitted.

What is allowed”

*Flights and trains: Tickets will act as a pass for movement of person.

*Karnataka government offices

*Departments dealing with health

*Municipal administration

*District administration

*Medical education.

*Police, civil defence, defence, fire and emergency services.

*Water, electricity and sanitation.

*Government of India offices such as defence, defence PSUs, armed police forces.

*Petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG, power generation and disaster management.

*Banks, RBI regulated financial markets

*Microfinance institutions

*The Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

*Homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, destitutes and women.

*Agriculture activities, supply chain of essential goods

*Movement of all types of goods and cargo

*Manufacturing wholesale, retail, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies

*Groceries shops will open from 6 am to 10 am

* Fruits, vegetables, dairy shops and milk booths (6 am to 10 am)

* Meat and fish and animal fodder (all from 6 am to 10 am.)

* All food processing and related industries.

*Construction activities and repair work.

*Print and electronic media.

*Construction activities with in-situ labourers/workers

*Road works

* Marriages (only with 50 persons in attendance)

*Cremations or funerals (only with five persons in attendance)

Why complete lockdown?

Karnataka, especially the capital city Bengaluru, is in the middle of a surge affecting healthcare infrastructure where the patients are not getting oxygen, ventilator and ICU beds or struggling to get admitted to hospital. The crematoriums are running full capacity in Bengaluru where the staff is working 24X7. Karnataka has 536,641 active cases, of which Bengaluru city alone has 341,978 cases. While the state has reported 17,804 Covid deaths so far, Bengaluru has reported 7,491 deaths.

Earlier 14-day ‘close down’ did not yield any result, says health minister

Karnataka on Friday reported the highest single-day count of 592 COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka which showed that clamping curfews was not effective and result-oriented steps like a complete 14-day lockdown, like the one imposed at the start of the pandemic, was necessary, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

“The deaths due to COVID have increased. The fatality rate stands at 1.21 per cent on Friday, which recorded 592 deaths –– the highest so far,” he said, while adding that he has informed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa that curfews have not yielded any result. “If we have to break the chain of infections, we need to initiate result-oriented measures like a 14-day lockdown, imposed last year at the start of the pandemic,” he added.