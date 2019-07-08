Explained: Karnataka govt on brink of collapse, all eyes on Speaker

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government came under more pressure today after state minister and Independent MLA H Nagesh resigned and withdrew support to the Government.

As the coalition government teetered on the brink of collapse, all eyes are now on Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar. So far he has bought some time for the coalition to manage the crisis by deciding to look into the resignation of the MLAs on Tuesday. Follow LIVE updates on Karnataka crisis

The role of the Speaker becomes key given the fact that the crisis is all about numbers. He will decide on whether and when to accept a demand for a floor test. If the resignation letters are in order and in the prescribed format, Kumar will have little option but to accept the letters. But he can still play a waiting game. The moment he accepts the resignation letters of the 14 MLAs, the coalition government will plunge into minority.

The BJP has 105 MLAs in the Assembly and if the resignation letters of 14 MLAs are accepted, the JD(S)-Congress coalition will have 104 members. If he denies a floor test, the BJP can escalate the crisis and move a no-confidence motion against the Government. It can seek the removal of the Speaker too which will in turn become a trial of strength on the floor of the House. The matter can end up in courts too.