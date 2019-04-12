Explained: Jet Airways flights cancelled; here’s what happens next

As a meeting between Jet Airways management and the airline’s lenders on Friday remained inconclusive over fund infusion into the company, the cash-strapped carrier continued to wind-down operations. The airline cancelled all its international operations till Monday, severely hitting India’s international connectivity given that Jet Airways was the largest international airline in the country.

Advertising

Currently, Jet has been reduced to domestic operations where it is flying less than 50 flights. Civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said Friday that the airline operated 11 aircraft on Friday, three lesser than Thursday and will operate six to seven planes till Monday when the company’s senior officials meet the bankers again to decide the further course of action.

Meanwhile, the government and the aviation regulator have also directed the airline to alert passengers of flight cancellations 48 hours in advance. As per news agency PTI, the airline owes around Rs 3,500 crore to passengers for cancelled flights.

In a statement announcing cancellation of international flights, a Jet Airways spokesperson said: “The airline is working to minimise guest inconvenience using its 24×7 contact centre, guest relations and social media response teams, to handle schedule adjustments, in line with defined regulatory guidelines, including offering re-accommodation choices or extended applicable refunds as the situation warrants”.