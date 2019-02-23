Explained: What is Jamaat-e-Islami, why has its leaders been detained?

After several of its leaders were detained across the Valley, Jamaat-e-Islami called it a “well-designed conspiracy to pave way for further uncertainty in the region”. The government has not given any reasons for the detention of the leaders.

“Something seems fishy at this moment when states special position is listed in Supreme Court. Article 35A which grants special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir is being heard within days and the way forces personnel unleashed the spree of mass arrest and detained dozens of Jama’at members prior to the hearing seems something is hatching behind the curtains,” the spokesperson of the group said.

Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Lone and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq are among leaders who have condemned the move, which come two days before the Supreme Court will take up for hearing petitions challenging Article 35A.

Jamaat-e-Islami is a socio-religious political party founded before partition in 1942. The organisation, which has a strong cadre base in J&K, is separate from Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and is more inclined towards Pakistan. It was part of J&K’s electoral politics before 1990.

The political outfit maintains that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed state and seeks its resolution through right to self-determination. At the outset of militancy, the valley’s largest indigenous outfit Hizbul Mujahideen called itself the armed wing of Jamaat.

The government sees the Jamaat ideology as a reason for inspiration of militancy in the state.

