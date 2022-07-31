Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

With Sunday (July 31) being the last day for filing income tax returns for AY 2022-23 (FY 2021-22) for salaried individuals and the deadline unlikely to be extended, the Income Tax Department has issued a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on issues pertaining to filing of the ITRs.

Salaried individuals are required to file their income tax returns by July 31, while corporates or those who are required to audit their books of accounts can file their returns by October 31 of the assessment year.

19,53,581 tax returns had been filed up to 1 pm today, the income tax department said. It also put out its email address orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in or helpdesk numbers 1800 103 0025 or 1800 419 0025 for resolution of queries and issues in filing of the returns.

What will happen if you don’t comply with the deadline for filing ITR?

If the return of income is not filed by the due date — July 31 for FY 2021-22 — there will be a levy of penalty under Section 234F. The penalty amount for filing returns last deadline would be Rs 5000 if ITR is reported before December 31 of the Assessment Year and Rs 10,000 if ITR is reported after December 31 but before March 31 of the Assessment Year.

Also, if a person fails to file ITR by the due date and has an outstanding unpaid tax, then under Section 234A, an interest on the outstanding tax amount at 1 per cent per month will be levied since the prescribed due date. If a person with taxable income fails to file his ITR or is found to under-report his income in the returns, then he/she has to pay 50 per cent of the total tax payable on the income for which no return was furnished.

What has the tax department stated in FAQs?

The FAQs have been released for issues including self-assessment tax paid but not reflected in prefilled detail, pre-validation of bank account for refund, absence of drop down facility while filing ITR-7 claiming exemptions under various provisions, difference in income reflected in Annual Information Statement and 26AS, password-reset without efiling/Aadhar OTP and opting for Section 115 BAC tax regime, the provision for the new concessional income tax regime.

The tax department said that taxpayers who do not have Aadhaar registered mobile number but want to reset the password on their income tax efiling portal can do so using DSC or logging into internet banking.

For self-assessment tax paid but not reflecting in prefilled details, the I-T department said it takes 3 to 4 days for different banks to provide information to the department. Post that, it gets prefilled in the Tax-returns/Pre-filled JSON.

“Taxpayers may opt to wait for the required time-period for auto reflecting details of the Taxes paid in ITR. Alternatively, in such cases where the taxpayer has already filled in additional details over and above the pre-filled details, such payment details can be entered manually after clicking on ‘Add Details’ link for Advance Tax and Self- Assessment Tax Payment details under Schedule “Taxes Paid”,” the I-T department said.

On resetting password without e-filing OTP (in cases where registered mobile has changed)/Aadhaar OTP (where mobile is not linked to Aadhaar or if Aadhaar is not linked to PAN), user can reset password using a valid digital signature certificate (DSC) or can login in directly through Internet Banking into E-filing account.

For any difference between income as shown in AIS and 26AS, the I-T department clarified that income reflected in AIS and 26AS are based on information received from different sources and tax compliance made by different stakeholders.

“If there is variation between the TDS/TCS or tax payments as provided in Form 26AS and the TDS/TCS or tax payments provided in AIS, the Taxpayer may rely on the TDS/Tax payment information provided in 26AS for the purpose of filing of tax return and for computing Prepaid Taxes,” it said.