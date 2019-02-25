Explained: Is a murderer, or a terrorist, or a rapist, evil?

Is a murderer, or a terrorist, or a rapist, evil? Dr Julia Shaw, a psychologist with University College London, questions whether evil exists at all.

In Making Evil: The Science Behind Humanity’s Dark Side, Shaw argues that all people have the capacity to commit murder and other crimes, although not everyone acts out such fantasies.

Using a mix of science, popular culture, and real-life examples to break down these issues, Shaw calls for a rethink on what it means to be evil, and to stop defining human beings by terms such as murderer, rapist, liar, psychopath, paedophile.

She cites the trolley experiment — a trolley is hurtling towards five people who are tied to the track. You can use a switch to change tracks, but one person is tied to the other track. Do you use the switch?

“Dr Shaw uses the experiment to propose the idea that all of us are probably capable of murder given the ‘right’ circumstances but she also goes on to use it to suggest we should be more understanding of those who do kill,” the Scottish publication The National notes in its review.

The Guardian’s review lauds the book’s preference for “realistic harm reduction” over wanton vilification of others.