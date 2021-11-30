Explained: How can the two new IPL teams sign players ahead of the auction?

The player retention deadline for the Indian Premier League franchises is over and the BCCI is expected to announce the retention list any time, although it is learnt that a deferment is not ruled out, as the cricket board looks into the ownership details/issues of the Ahmedabad franchise. Retention rules are pretty straight forward, but the inclusion of two new franchises has given the plot a twist, creating a scope for back-channel negotiations.

Do retention rules offer any ambiguity?

On the face of it, the rules are pretty clear-cut. Players can’t negotiate with other franchises, even if they aren’t retained by their parent teams, until the retention list is out. Then again, the IPL rules also allow the two new franchises to pick three players each from outside the next year’s auction. Some reports have already linked KL Rahul, Punjab Kings captain last term, with the Lucknow franchise even before the retention list has been made official by the BCCI. And a franchise CEO agreed that the arrival of two new franchises has made things a little tricky.

“With eight franchises, the unretained players would have gone straight to the auction pool. But now, as we have two new teams, there’s a possibility that players who know they will not be retained, can start behind the scenes negotiations. You can’t prevent that and we have seen reports about some players making overtures,” the franchise official told The Indian Express.

As per rules, the BCCI will act on a complaint (from the parent franchise), and a cricket board official informed that no proceedings has been initiated against any player this time.

What’s the purse for the new franchises for signing up three players?

The new franchises can spend Rs 33 crore each on signing three players before the auction. The break-up is; Rs 15 crore, Rs 11 crore and Rs 7 crore for the first, second and third player respectively. “If a player is negotiating with a new franchise, he can do it according to the purse allocation. If someone is in line to become the captain of a new team, then obviously he will be joining for Rs 15 crore,” said the franchise CEO.

In 2010, the IPL governing council had slapped a one-year ban on Ravindra Jadeja, as the IPL statement back then had said: “The ban was on account of Ravindra Jadeja not signing the renewal contract with the Rajasthan Royals and attempting instead to negotiate a larger financial contract with some of the other IPL franchises, thus resulting in a serious non-adherence to the IPL player guidelines.”

What are the other retention rules?

Every existing team is allowed to retain four players – a maximum three Indian players, a maximum two overseas players, a maximum two uncapped Indian players. Auction purse for each team is Rs 90 crore. A maximum Rs 42 crore is allotted for retention if a team is keeping four players – Rs 16 crore, Rs 12 crore, Rs 8 crore and Rs 6 crore being the break-up. If a franchise is retaining three players, it can spend a maximum Rs 33 crore – Rs 15 crore, Rs 11 crore and Rs 7 crore. In case a team is retaining two players, the retention purse would come down to Rs 24 crore – Rs 14 crore and Rs 10 crore. For just one player retention, the purse deduction would be Rs 14 crore.

What about the Right to Match card?

In the previous full IPL auction, the Right to Match (RTM) card allowed a franchise to buy back an unretained player, who played for them in the previous season, by matching the highest bidding amount at the auction. This time, however, the BCCI has done away with the RTM card to create a level playing field. In the old method, franchises had the option to retain five players, through retention and RTM.

Will Dhoni be retained?

As this paper already reported, Chennai Super Kings are set to retain their captain, along with Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali. It is also learnt that Virat Kohli will remain Royal Challengers Bangalore’s highest paid player (outside the auction) despite stepping down from captaincy. As for MS Dhoni, at a CSK felicitation last week, he confirmed that he would play his last T20 game in Chennai. “I have always planned my cricket. My last ODI that I played in India was in Ranchi. Hopefully my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it’s next year or in five years’ time, I don’t know,” Dhoni had said.