scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Explained: Inflation softening, what now?

US inflation cooled unexpectedly in July, boosting markets around the world. The worst may be over, but the RBI and Fed remain cautious. Investors can look at equities, but a staggered approach is advisable

Written by Sandeep Singh |
Updated: August 12, 2022 4:29:52 am
Despite the easing of inflation in India and the July softening in the US, both RBI and Fed officials have maintained that price pressures continue, and that there could be more rate hikes in line with inflation levels. (Reuters/File)

Lower-than-expected United States inflation data at 8.5 per cent in July, down from the 9.1 per cent of June, has generally boosted investor sentiment around the world. Indian markets were already drawing comfort from softening crude oil prices and overall inflation, and were on the rise.

However, experts say that inflation remains a concern, and central banks may continue to raise rates — which could impact demand and the margins and share prices of companies. They, therefore, call for a step-by-step deployment in equities.

US numbers boost

As US inflation cooled in July, equity markets witnessed a relief rally. The Dow Jones Industrial in the US rose 1.6 per cent to close at 33,309 on Wednesday, and Asian markets traded strong on Thursday — with the Hang Seng in Hong Kong and Shanghai Composite in China rising 2.4 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively. Markets in Europe traded flat on Thursday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

In India, the benchmark Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange rose 0.9 per cent to close at 59,332, the highest in four months. Since June 17 — when the Sensex closed at 51,360, the lowest since May 2021 — the index has risen 15.5 per cent, inching close to 60,000.

The return of FPIs

While softening crude prices and easing inflation have brought comfort, positive FPI flows over the last month have supported the markets — alongside continuing domestic retail inflows through mutual funds and direct investments.

FPI inflows turned positive in July — for the first time since September 2021 — with a net inflow of Rs 4,989 crore. In August, they have already pumped in a net of Rs 20,204 crore. Between October 2021 and June 2022, FPIs had pulled out an aggregate of Rs 2,55,879 crore from Indian equities.

Inflows from DIIs, who invested a net of Rs 3,08,772 crore between October 2021 and July 2022, have provided  strong support. August, however, has witnessed some profit-booking following the sharp recovery in markets, and DIIs have seen a net outflow — Rs 3,404 crore till date — for the first time in 11 months.

Advertisement

“DIIs holding up goes beyond the conventional dimension of Indian markets which used to fall significantly when FPIs pulled out, and rose when they came back. This time domestic investors have absorbed most of the stress of FPI outflows, and Indian retail investors have gained muscle in terms of technicals,” C J George, MD, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said: “Investors cheered the US inflation data for July, which came in below the estimate and raised hopes that the Federal Reserve may not be that aggressive in hiking interest rates in its next meeting. Traders have also drawn comfort from falling crude prices and FII inflows into local shares over the last few sessions.”

Best of Explained
Click here for more

What has changed?

Advertisement

While inflation has been the top concern around the world over the last four-five months, there has been a visible softening of late. Brent crude prices have fallen from around $110 per barrel in March-April to under $100 now. Global commodity prices and food prices that shot up after the war in Ukraine began, have also softened.

In his monetary policy statement recently, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that domestic edible oil prices were expected to soften further on the back of improving supplies from key producing countries, and supply-side interventions from the government. “The resumption of wheat supply from the Black Sea region, if it sustains, could help to temper international prices. Supply chain pressures, though elevated, are on an easing trajectory,” he said.

The RBI has maintained that inflation has peaked and household inflation has eased; however, it still remains at unacceptably elevated levels.

Should you invest now?

The decline in US inflation numbers in July is reassuring for the markets. While company margins will be impacted in the second quarter by the higher interest rates, experts feel that the market may not come down as a result — because of a sense that both inflation and rate hikes have peaked and things will start improving beginning the third quarter of the financial year.

“Even as markets have risen, I think investors can enter or continue to invest in equities. They must, however, follow a staggered approach, or do it through SIPs, as we are still not seeing a very firm trend, and there are geopolitical and global inflation concerns still around,” George said.

Advertisement

There are some who feel that the Indian markets could witness sustained growth over the medium term on the back of potential economic activity. “Credit growth is rising, companies in key sectors are preparing to invest, and the Indian economy could benefit from the global supply chain diversification strategy. All these may lead to higher growth in the medium term, and investors could enter with a medium- to long-term view,” the CIO of an asset management firm said.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

What are the concerns?

Advertisement

Despite the easing of inflation in India and the July softening in the US, both RBI and Fed officials have maintained that price pressures continue, and that there could be more rate hikes in line with inflation levels.

Earlier this month, announcing a 50 basis point hike in the repo rate, the RBI Governor said: “The MPC stressed that sustained high inflation could destabilise inflation expectations and harm growth in the medium term. [It] therefore judged that further calibrated withdrawal of monetary accommodation is warranted to keep inflation expectations anchored and contain the second-round effects. Accordingly, [it] decided to increase the policy repo rate…”

Advertisement

Market experts also remain wary of the geopolitical situation. Russia and Ukraine continue to be at war, and there are renewed concerns over China-Taiwan tensions following the visit of the Speaker of the US House, Nancy Pelosi, to the island.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 04:03:39 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

3

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

4

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

5

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Featured Stories

Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Opinion

PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Premium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to them
Voices of Partition

A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to them

Premium
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Premium
My India, my Pakistan
Opinion

My India, my Pakistan

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra
Rewind & Replay

Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement