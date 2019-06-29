Explained: Indo-Pacific; what it means, and how it is being used

In geographical terms, the Indo-Pacific refers to the two oceans — the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean — between the east coast of Africa, and the American west coast and all the countries with a coast on it. It has been in currency among scholars of international relations and geo-politics since the first decade of this century as an economic and a strategic region.

However, its widespread use began after an October 2017 speech on US-India relations by former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who spoke of an India-US partnership in the interests of a “free and open Indo-Pacific”, as India was more reliable than China (Read text of speech).

“We need to collaborate with India to ensure that the Indo-Pacific is increasingly a place of peace, stability, and growing prosperity — so that it does not become a region of disorder, conflict, and predatory economics.”

India lavished praised on the speech, delivered at the height of Delhi-Beijing tensions over Doklam, over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor running through Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and more generally over the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.

By the next year, it was being used more regularly and frequently by the Trump Administration, replacing the earlier “Asia-Pacific”, a move recognised by analysts from China and India to Japan and Australia as redefining the region away from China’s economic and strategic dominance.

It also seemed to put India squarely in the middle of this region, challenging it to a larger role in the region, for instance in the Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue that informally brings together for strategic talks and military exercises. US, Japan, Australia and India, a grouping that Delhi is not entirely comfortable with. So the “Indo-Pacific” has evoked mixed reactions in the Indian strategic community, with some cautioning that such positioning should not prove to be a disruptor of Delhi’s tensions with Beijing.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’S statement, during Pompeo’s visit to Delhi earlier this week captured some of that caution.

“On the Indo-Pacific, the point — the big point — I made was that the Indo-Pacific is for something, not against somebody. And that something is peace, security, stability, prosperity and rules,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the joint press meet with Pompeo in New Delhi on Wednesday. “So we are really looking at a landscape where a number of independent players today work together for what they believe to be global good.”