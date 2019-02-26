Explained: India’s National War Memorial

Click to enlarge (Pictures by Abhinav Saha)

Nearly six decades after it was first proposed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the National War Memorial, sprawled over 40 acres at the India Gate complex in the heart of the national capital. The Memorial has five concentric circles, a central stone obelisk, and an eternal flame. The centre of the complex lies at a lower level than the surrounding features. The Memorial has been built at a cost of Rs 176 crore.

Road to remembrance

1960s: The proposal for a National War Memorial was first made; the demand was repeated several times in the decades that followed.

2012: Defence Minister A K Antony said Memorial would be built at India Gate; Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, activists opposed choice of site. Attempt to introduce Cabinet note fell though.

2015: Cabinet gave in-principle approval for Rs 500-crore project in October, construction at C Hexagon was sanctioned in December.

2016: International competition was held to decide the design of the Memorial.

2017: In March, jury led by architect and planner Christopher Benninger picked entry by Yogesh Chandrahasan of WeBe Design Ltd.

2018: NCC Ltd, Hyderabad began construction in February with Chandrahasan as Project Consultant.