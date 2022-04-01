Explained: Indian Navy’s second P-8I squadron INAS 316 ‘Condors’

The Navy commissioned its second P-8I aircraft squadron – Indian Naval Air Squadron 316 – on March 29 at INS Hansa, Goa.

Why has the new squadron been named ‘Condors’?

INAS 316 has been christened ‘Condors’ after one of the largest flying land birds with a massive wingspan. The insignia of the squadron depicts a ‘Condor’ searching over the vast blue expanse of the sea. ‘Condors’ are known for excellent sensory capabilities, powerful and sharp talons and large massive wings symbolising the capabilities of the aircraft and envisaged roles of the squadron.

Which aircraft will the new squadron operate?

INAS 316 will operate the Boeing P-8I aircraft, a multi-role Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Anti-Submarine Warfare (LRMR ASW) aircraft, that can be equipped with a range of air-to-ship missiles and torpedoes. The aircraft is a potent platform for maritime surveillance and strike, electronic warfare missions, search and rescue, providing targeting data to weapon platforms, providing time-critical surveillance information for Indian Army and IAF, and is also the platform of choice for detecting and neutralising enemy ships and submarines in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The squadron has been specifically commissioned to be the home for the four new P-8I aircraft procured under the Option Clause contract and to ‘Deter, Detect and Destroy’ any threat in the IOR. These aircraft have been operating from Hansa since December 30, 2021, and the squadron is integrated with full-spectrum surface and subsurface naval operations.

Which other squadron flies the P8I?

The Indian Navy’s first P8I squadron is INSAS 312, the ‘Albatross’. It was in 2016 that the aircraft was inducted into this squadron. It is based at INS Rajali at Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu. However, the first P8I was received by the Indian Navy in 2013 and it took part in the search for the missing Malaysian airliner Flight MH 370 in 2014 in the Indian Ocean region.

When did India sign a contract for the purchase of P8I aircraft?

India had originally signed a contract for 8 aircraft with Boeing in 2009, followed by an order of four more. Armed with Harpoon missiles, the P8I can carry out missions across the vast area of the Indian Ocean and help the Indian navy maintain an effective check on the seas under its influence. The aircraft can also be used for surveillance over the land and has been in operation in Ladakh during the stand-off with China and also on the Indo-Pak border.

Does the Indian Navy have any other long-range surveillance aircraft squadrons?

The Indian Navy also operates an IL-38 Squadron, INAS 315 called ‘The Winged Stallions’. This squadron is based in Goa. It was raised in 1977 with the IL-38 aircraft which received a mid-life upgrade in 2009.

