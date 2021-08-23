Explained: Glitches in the I-T portal over which Infosys CEO has been summoned by govt

In what is now the second meeting in two months, Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh was called by the Finance Ministry on Monday to explain the glitches in the newly launched income tax portal. The first such meeting was held in June.

Ever since its launch, there were reports of glitches on the portal and many users also said that they could not access it for the last two days.

The Centre summoned Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh on Monday to explain to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the reasons for the continuous glitches even two months after the portal being launched.

What is the new income tax portal?

As announced by the Income Tax Department in May, the new e-filing portal (http://www.incometax.gov.in) was launched on June 7.

The department had earlier said that the “new taxpayer-friendly portal” would be integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers, with all interactions and uploads or pending actions to be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by the taxpayer. The portal was to also have free-of-cost ITR preparation software available with interactive questions to help taxpayers for some categories of ITRs along with a new call centre for taxpayer assistance for prompt response to taxpayer queries.

Infosys was in 2019 awarded a contract to develop the new portal to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

What are the issues with the portal?

On Sunday, after taxpayers continued to complain about the glitches, the Income Tax Department tweeted: “Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh,MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon’ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact,since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available.”

Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh,MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon’ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact,since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 22, 2021

Seven hours after the tweet, Infosys claimed the portal was “live”. Infosys India Business, in a tweet late on Sunday night, said, “The emergency maintenance of the @IncomeTaxIndia portal has concluded and the portal is live. We regret any inconvenience caused to taxpayers.”

The emergency maintenance of the @IncomeTaxIndia portal has concluded and the portal is live. We regret any inconvenience caused to taxpayers. — Infosys India Business (@InfosysIndiaBiz) August 22, 2021

Earlier in the day, it had tweeted, “The @IncomeTaxIndia portal continues to be under emergency maintenance. We will post an update once the portal is available again for taxpayers. We regret the inconvenience”. On Saturday it had tweeted that the Income Tax portal is “currently inaccessible due to planned maintenance”.

Within hours of its launch on June 7, complaints had started coming in, with many users saying they were facing issues such as inability to generate OTP for Aadhaar validation, password generation glitches, failure to link old data for past returns, and problems in filing returns.

The next morning, Sitharaman tweeted about the glitches. “The much-awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night at 20:45hrs. I see in my TL grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority,” she wrote.

In response to her tweet, Nandan Nilekani said Infosys would work on resolving the issues. “The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance the end-user experience.@nsitharaman ji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them. @Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week,” he tweeted.

Consequently, the I-T department had to allow manual filing of remittance forms and also extend due dates for electronic filing of forms related to intimation by pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.

What have been the earlier interventions by the Finance Ministry for the portal?

On June 22, Sitharaman had called a meeting with key officials of Infosys to review the issues on the portal. Infosys was asked to address all issues without further loss of time, improve their services, and redress grievances on priority as it was impacting taxpayers adversely.

During the meeting, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh and COO Pravin Rao, along with other company officials, took note of the issues. Infosys officials also said in the meeting that it has been working to fix the technical issues. It said that at least five issues of e-proceedings, problems with Form 15CA/15CB, TDS statements, DSC and viewing of past ITRs are expected to be resolved in about a week, an official statement had said.

However, the users have kept complaining that they are facing issues on the portal.

Last week, Sitharaman had said that technical glitches in the new e-filing portal will be largely fixed in the next few days and that she has been constantly reminding Infosys about the issue. “I have been reminding Infosys constantly, and (Infosys head) Nandan Nilekani has been messaging me with assurances that in the next couple of days they will sort out the majority of problems,” she had said.