New research: In T cells, clues why some immune responses stronger

Health workers conduct tests for migrant workers in New Delhi (AP)

Researchers have catalogued the T cells of people who have recovered from mild cases of Covid-19. Their analysis, published in Cell Reports Medicine, sheds light on what a successful immune response to SARS-CoV-2 might entail, and has implications for vaccine development.

The immunity response to SARS-CoV-2 can be via both antibodies or T cells. The researchers used a technique called CyTOF, which characterises T cells according to the proteins they contain. They said they found discovered intriguing patterns in the SARS-CoV-2 specific T cells that may explain how these patients recovered from Covid-19.

Source: Gladstone Institutes

