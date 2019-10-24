Explained: In likely saffron victory, rap for BJP, boost for Sena

Since it started contesting elections in the 80s, the Shiv Sena has only once managed to cross the 70 plus seat mark. That was in 1995, when it had managed to install its Chief Minister in Maharashtra.

At 11.45 am, the Election Commission of India web site was showing the Sena leading at 61 seats, and looking good to repeat 1995.

The posturing is already evident. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has announced that while the Sena and BJP will continue their alliance, the deal will be “50-50”.

While Raut is known for his aggressive posturing, there is also a groundswell of enthusiasm sweeping through the Sena cadre across Maharashtra. The dominant sentiment: if the party crosses or nears 80 seats in the 288 member Assembly, it will push the BJP hard.

Officially, the Sena has not reacted in any upbeat manner, though. The reason could be memories of the 2017 BMC elections, where it was in some ways disappointed.

The standout feature of the elections has been the infighting between the two main saffron political allies. The Sena which has fielded Aaditya Thackeray from Worli, was apprehensive that an aggressive and confrontational BJP was set on devouring its coalition partner and claim sole leadership of the state.

The BJP, on the other hand, saw its alliance with the Sena as a tactical step towards consolidating Hindutva supporters on its side, and an eventual marginalisation of Sena in Maharashtra.

But the strong showing of the Sena and the reduction in the seats of the BJP has provided the Sena a greater heft in the alliance. The party which was keen that it should be granted a Deputy CM’s post may finally manage to get its pound of flesh as the BJP is likely to accomodate its demands due to a fall in its own seats in the state.

And if it accumulates more seats, it may even push for a larger share of power — a two-and-a-half-year share in the chief ministership was being talked about earlier.

This election assumes special significance for the Sena as Aaditya Thackeray is set to become the first Thackeray clan member to make a succesful debut in the state Assembly.