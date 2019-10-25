Explained: In 9 Haryana seats, victory margins less than 2,000

The BJP has finished six seats short of a majority in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, but is confident of getting the support that it needs. Its job though, might have become a little more difficult had three seats it has won by margins lower than 1,500 votes, gone the other way.

The BJP won Thanesar by a margin of 842 votes, and Ratia (SC) and Yamunanagar by 1,216 and 1,455 votes respectively. In all, nine seats saw victory margins smaller than 2,000. Five of these were won by the Congress; one by Gopal Kanda of the Haryana Lokhit Party.

Among the Congress victories, the closest was in Punahana in the Muslim-dominated Nuh district — Mohammad Ilyas defeated an Independent candidate by just 816 votes. The next smallest margin was in Rewari, where Chiranjeev Rao of the Congress defeated the BJP’s Sunil Kumar by 1,371 votes. Rao is Lalu Prasad’s son-in-law, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav campaigned for the Congress candidate.

In 2014, the BJP won Rewari by a massive 45,466 votes. But sitting MLA Randhir Kapriwas was denied the ticket this time — so he fought as an Independent and won 36,778 votes, ensuring Sunil Kumar’s defeat.

The other seats the Congress won by narrow margins were Mulana (SC), Assandh, and Kharkhauda (SC).

The smallest victory margin in the state was at Sirsa, where Gopal Kanda defeated Independent candidate Gokul Setia by 602 votes. Sirsa was won by the INLD in 2014; this year, the party has got just one seat — Ellenabad, where Abhay Chautala has won.