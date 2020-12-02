Explained: Importance of Adhikari family in West Bengal politics

Suvendu Adhikari, Trinamool Congress MP from Tamluk. (Express Photo By Partha Paul)

Rebel Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari met the party’s Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee and political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday (December 1) evening, after which the TMC said Suvendu’s complaints had been resolved.

While Suvendu himself has not spoken on the crisis, and seems likely to stay on in the TMC at least for the time being, the extraordinary lengths the party has gone to keep him in the fold underlines the importance that it attaches to him — and indeed, to his entire family of powerful politicians.

As one crosses the bridge over the Rupnarayan river at Kolaghat in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, it does not take long to realise that one has entered the stronghold of the Adhikaris.

Posters, banners, and even the conversations at roadside tea stalls attest to the importance and popularity of the area’s preeminent political family.

Over the last two decades, the Adhikari family has dominated the politics of the district, repeatedly winning Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha seats in the area, and building a solid base for the Trinamool Congress there and beyond.

The beginning: Sisir Adhikari

Family patriarch Sisir Adhikari, 79, who is now in his third term in Lok Sabha, started out with the Congress and switched to the Trinamool Congress after Mamata Banerjee founded the new party in 1998.

Sisir Adhikari entered the West Bengal Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1982, as the Congress MLA from the Kanthi (Dakshin) constituency. He entered the Assembly again from the same seat in 2001, and became MLA from Egra in 2006.

In 2009, Sisir Adhikari became the Trinamool Congress MP from Kanthi, vacated the Egra Vidhan Sabha seat, and went on to become the Minister of State for Rural Development in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s UPA 2 government.

Sisir also won the 2014 and 2019 elections from the same seat, and is now the seniormost TMC MP in Lok Sabha.

Next generation: The Brothers Adhikari

Sisir’s son Suvendu, 49, whose revolt against Mamata Banerjee has thrown the Trinamool in turmoil, extended the family’s influence beyond the traditional strongholds of Purba and Paschim Medinipur to various other parts of the state.

Suvendu started his political career with the student front of the Congress, and demonstrated strong organisational abilities at a young age. He was general secretary of the students’ union at the Prabhat Kumar College in Kanthi, joined the cooperative movement along with his father Sisir, and became a councillor in Kanthi Municipality at the age of 25.

In 1999, he was the key man in the Lok Sabha campaign of Nitish Sengupta, who won the Kanthi (then known as Contai) seat on a TMC ticket.

Suvendu himself contested the erstwhile Mugberia Assembly seat in 2001, but lost to Kiranmoy Nanda, the veteran politician and former Fisheries Minister of West Bengal, who won the seat continuously from 1977 to 2011.

In 2004, Suvendu contested the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat, and was defeated by another giant of the Left Front, Lakshman Seth.

Suvendu entered the West Bengal Assembly from his father’s old Kanthi (Dakshin) seat in 2006. Three years later, he vanquished Seth to win the Lok Sabha election on a TMC ticket from Tamluk, and also went on to win the following Lok Sabha election in 2014 from the same seat.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, he was elected MLA from Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district. He vacated the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat, and became an important minister in Mamata Banerjee’s second government in West Bengal.

Suvendu’s younger brother Dibyendu Adhikari, 43, won the byelection to the family seat of Kanthi (Dakshin) that was vacated by Suvendu in 2009. He was re-elected to the seat in the Assembly elections of 2011 and 2016.

After Suvendu vacated the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat to become a minister in West Bengal, Dibyendu contested the byelection and won, keeping the seat in the family. He was re-elected MP from Tamluk in the Lok Sabha election of 2019.

A third brother, Soumendu Adhikari, is currently chairman of the Kanthi Municipal Corporation.

Suvendu’s moment: The Nandigram agitation

Suvendu’s rise began after Mamata Banerjee’s Nandigram movement in Purba Medinipur in 2007, which he coordinated on the ground. The Nandigram agitation played a powerful role in the defeat of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s government in the Assembly election of 2011, and the end of the Left Front’s 34-year rule in West Bengal.

Before the Nandigram movement, the last word in Purba Medinipur belonged to Lakshman Seth, the CPI(M) leader who was that party’s MP from Tamluk for three terms between 1998 and 2009. (The CPM had, in fact, dominated the seat in successive Lok Sabha elections from 1980, with the exception of 1996, when it was won by a Congress candidate.)

Starting from the Nandigram movement, Suvendu gradually tightened his grip at the grassroots in Purba Medinipur (the district was created in 2002 with the bifurcation of the erstwhile Midnapore district), and successfully ousted Seth.

He impressed Mamata, and over the subsequent years, she gave respect and importance to him and his family, and rewarded them for their dedication towards the party.

Suvendu’s rise within the Trinamool Congress

Suvendu rapidly strengthened the organisation of the party and increased his own clout beyond Purba Medinipur.

As his hold expanded in the entire region, he came to have significant influence in the three districts of the Jangalmahal area — Bankura, Purulia, and Paschim Medinipur — apart from his home turf of Purba Medinipur. These four districts together have nine Lok Sabha and 63 Assembly seats, and Suvendu is today believed to be in a position to influence election outcomes in a large chunk of these seats.

Over the years, Mamata has used Suvendu’s organisational capacity in other parts of the state as well. He has worked as the TMC’s observer in many areas.

Political analysts estimate that his support base, and therefore area of influence, in fact extends to as many as 110 Assembly constituencies, which include parts of Malda, Murshidabad, South Dinajpur, Hooghly, and Howrah (Rural).

He has worked as the TMC’s observer in many of these areas, primarily in Jangalmahal, Malda, and Murshidabad for a long time.

Suvendu also has a powerful grip on parts of the party’s organisation. He is extremely influential in the Haldia port area, and among the trade unions in the Haldia industrial area. Through his involvement in cooperative movements of the TMC in South Bengal, he has become the preeminent leader of the party in many areas.

The points of friction within the party

It is said inside the TMC organisation that while it is “Didi” Mamata who draws unparalleled support and affection all over the state, if there is another popular leader who comes even close, it is “Dada” Suvendu.

Equations started to change within the party after 2014 when, in the aftermath of the Lok Sabha elections, Mamata started to pull her nephew Abhishek Banerjee to the forefront of the organisation.

While Suvendu remained one of the most powerful leaders in the party, insiders say he came to be increasingly unhappy with the “attitude” of a few TMC leaders. He made it clear he would work only on “Mamata’s instructions”, and no one else’s.

Over the past few years, Suvendu has been missing from key party events and rallies.

On April 21, 2017, he did not attend the TMC’s organisational meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, reportedly citing health issues.

Amid media reports over Suvendu’s unhappiness in the TMC, he put the party in an uncomfortable situation yet again by missing a government programme in Jhargram on August 9, 2020, to mark the International Day of World’s Indigenous People.

According to a TMC insider, Suvendu has been expressing his discontent against a section of leaders and certain policies of the party for the past six months. “He (Suvendu) had mentioned to the Chief Minister that the party’s image was getting tainted with complaints of cut-money (extortion), unabated violence and arrogance of some senior leaders,” this TMC leader said.

Where Suvendu can hurt the Trinamool

In 2019, the TMC lost nine of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Purulia, Jhargram, Murshidabad, Malda, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, and Bishnupur — areas where he is known as a mass leader, and where he is believed to have significant clout.

Before the apparent deal of Monday evening, TMC insiders had been saying Suvendu had decided to quit the party at least six months ago, and was focused on building his own strength. The BJP leadership had issued statements that they believed Suvendu would cross over soon.

A section of the TMC leaders believes that if Suvendu and his family do ultimately join the BJP, the impact would be felt not just in the 110 Assembly seats that are identified as their stronghold, but in all 294 seats in the state. The cadre base of the TMC could break vertically, and a huge section could move from Didi to “Dada”.

Mamata is aware of the damage Suvendu can cause; probably that is why she has announced that she would be the party’s observer at all 294 seats in the coming Assembly election.

Another section of the TMC, however, cautions against writing off Mamata. For all of his organisational strength and popularity, Suvendu cannot actually match up to the Chief Minister, this section believes. There is concern over the revolt of Suvendu at the moment, but the situation could change rapidly once Mamata begins to campaign in these districts, say these leaders.

