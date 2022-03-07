Explained: The impact of Visa, Mastercard and American Express block in Russia

American card network operators Visa, Mastercard and American Express have suspended their services in Russia in light of the sanctions imposed on Moscow by the US owing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. We take a look at the effects of this suspension.

Can you use Visa or Mastercard in Russia?

The suspension means that any cards issued by banks globally on these networks will not work in Russia at point-of-sale terminals or ATMs. Further, cards issued by Russian banks on these networks will also stop working outside the country.

Is there an alternative to Visa and Mastercard in Russia?

In the aftermath of similar US sanctions in 2014, where card networks like Visa and Mastercard had denied services to Russian banks, Moscow formalised its own payments system Mir, which was launched in 2015. Additionally, according to a Reuters report, Russia’s central bank said that many banks plan to issue cards using China’s UnionPay, a payments system it said was enabled in 180 countries.

What is the likely impact of the ban?

While Russian banks have downplayed the impact so far, suggesting that shoppers will be able to use cards issued by Visa or Mastercard till expiry, the networks have said that any cards issued abroad won’t work in Russia. Globally, barring China, Visa and Mastercard control nearly 90% of credit and debit card payments.

