Explained: Impact of crude oil price rise on Indian rupee

Brent Crude price rose to an intra-day high of $74.31 per barrel on Monday and was trading at $73.7 per barrel, up around $1.7 per barrel or 2.4 per cent from its previous closing. While the rise in crude oil price is on account of reports that US would end waivers for Iran sanctions, the Indian rupee reacted to the rise in crude oil prices and fell 31 paise against the dollar and was trading at $69.67 against the USD. India imports around 10 per cent of its total crude imports from Iran. A rise in crude oil price hurts the economy as crude oil accounts for a significant portion of India’s overall import. If the crude rises further the rupee may come under more pressure and may also weaken the stock markets.

What is leading to a rise in Brent crude price?

The spike in the oil prices on Monday followed reports from US that state department will stop granting sanction waivers to any country importing Iranian crude or condensate beginning May 2, 2019. While the fresh rise in crude is on account of this report, the crude oil prices have been rising since March on concerns over supply from OPEC and US sanctions on Venezuela. Over the last six weeks the Brent crude oil prices have risen 12.6 per cent from a level of $66 per barrel on March 6 to $74.31 on Monday.

Will it hurt rupee further?

While a strong inflow of funds by foreign portfolio investors led to a strong recovery in rupee between January and March 2019. However, rupee has been rising since reversal in trend of crude oil prices. Experts say that if Brent crude oil prices continue to rise, it may put additional pressure on rupee. While expectations of weakening global growth may limit its rise, the news of end of waivers for Iran sanctions has spooked the market.

Crude, traditionally has been a big determinant of rupee movement. In October 2018, the rupee had fallen to its all time low of 74.34 against the dollar in line with the rising crude oil prices. Brent crude had hit a level of $86 per barrel in October, putting pressure on rupee and India’s current account deficit. However, as the crude oil prices declined over the following months to levels of around $52 per barrel by the end of December 2018, it offered a much needed relief to the rupee and the economy.