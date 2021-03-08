Explained: How will the BJP benefit from actor Mithun Chakraborty joining the party?

Popular Bollywood actor and former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP on March 7, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. Calling his TMC stint a “bad decision”, he said he has joined the BJP to serve the poor.

‘Banglar Chele’ to counter ‘Banglar Meye’

While addressing the gathering at Brigade Parade Ground, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Chakraborty as “Banglar Chele” (Bengal’s Son) – an apparent counter the TMC’s ‘Bangla Nijer Meye ke Chai (Bengal wants its own daughter)’ slogan which refers to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as Bengal’s daughter.

The BJP has been trying to rope in a popular Bengali face to counter Banerjee for some time now. Reports about the party’s attempts to get former Indian cricket team captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on board have been doing the rounds for a while, but the former cricketer is believed to have told his close circle that he does not wish to join politics. The BJP also made efforts to reach out to Bengali film industry icon Prosenjit Chatterjee. On January 23, Chatterjee had also attended the Prime Minister’s event at Victoria Memorial on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. However, he too denied having any political ambitions.

Celebrity rush

Unlike 2016 Assembly polls, this time the BJP has tried to get as many celebrities as possible, especially from the Bengali film industry, into the party’s fold to project a pro-Bengal approach. From Rudranil Ghosh, Yash Dasgupta, Hiran Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar, Srabanti Chatterjee to popular actors from the state’s television industry, the BJP has been garnering star power to counter the TMC’s high celeb quotient. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Bangladeshi actor Firdous had also campaigned for the TMC. As an actor with pan-India popularity, apart from being a household name in Bengal, Mithun Chakraborty is expected to be a massive crowd-puller at the BJP’s rallies and public meetings.

Focus on Nandigram

Mithun Chakrabarty shares a good relationship with former state minister-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is contesting against CM Mamata Banerjee from the high-profile Nandigram seat. The actor campaigned for Adhikari in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, which the latter won. Once again, Adhikari is banking on Chakraborty’s star power to bag a win.