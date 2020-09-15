Explained: How Uttarakhand recorded 64% of its total Covid-19 cases in a month

Passengers wait to be screened for Covid-19 before journey to Uttarakhand by special buses amid Covid pandemic. (File/Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Tourism activities have gradually started in Uttarakhand to revive the state economy and prevent further loss of jobs in hospitality sector. However, the rising number of Covid-19 cases is a cause for concern for the tourists and locals both, given that the state recorded 21,401 new cases in the past one month. Significantly, this is 64 per cent of the total cases reported so far in the hill state.

In the past seven days, the state recorded the highest-ever figures — an average of 1,096 cases per day — pushing the positivity rate to 6.51 per cent, highest in six months. Active cases, too, were at the highest mark of 10,374 on Monday.

Even as a large number of cases are being reported daily in the state, people appear lax careless in following precautionary measures like wearing masks and social distancing at public places. The state had recorded its first Covid-19 positive case on March 15, when it had tested only 32 samples.

In the past six months, from March 15 onwards, the state tested over 5.25 lakh samples and found 33,016 people infected with novel coronavirus with positivity rate 6.51 per cent — which is below the national positivity rate of 8.45 per cent. Over 22,077 of them have recovered from the disease, with recovery rate 66.87 per cent, which is again less than the national average recovery rate of 78.28 per cent.

The state has so far recorded 429 Covid-19 deaths.

An analysis of changes occurring each month from March 15 onwards shows that 21401 new positive cases were found in past one month i.e. from August 14 to September 14. In the same period, 2.79 lakh samples were tested, which was 53 per cent of the total tests done.

Also, 282 deaths occurred in this period, which is 65 per cent of the total deaths. Of total 429 deaths reported across the state till Monday, 48 per cent deaths reported from Dehradun, the temporary state capital.

Out of these total recovered cases, 66 per cent recoveries were recorded in past one month.

Despite that, people from National Capital Region (NCR) and nearest states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Bihar are approaching hoteliers for advanced bookings as people want relax in pleasant weather conditions the hill state offers.

Secretary, Nainital Hotels Association, Ved Shah says he is receiving over 150 calls daily from NCR for bookings. Shah says that only a few hotels have started operation while most have kept it closed. He said tourists are staying in unregistered guest houses.

Tourists are asking for bookings mostly in Dehradun, Nainital and Haridwar which are among the top four districts reporting highest number of active cases. Most preferred tourists destinations Mussoorie and Rishikesh are in Dehradun district and Haridwar is a prominent place of religious tourism where people turn up during the ongoing Pitru Paksha to pay homage to the departed and beloved ancestors.

Even the districts located at high altitudes, like Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal, too, have reported positive cases after the return of migrants in May. All the 13 districts in the state have active cases at present. Chamoli is the only district where no death has been reported.

To attract tourists, the state government has announced an incentive scheme providing discounts up to Rs 1,000 in accommodation bills.

When asked about these figures, a Health department official said, “Virus is spreading and people have become careless in taking precautions and maintaining social distancing. Government can provide treatment and impose fines for violating social distancing rules, but precaution has to be taken by the people themselves.”

According to the data provided by the police state headquarters, a total of 4,765 FIRs were registered for violating lockdown and compounding fees of Rs 14.77 crore was recovered till September 14 across the state. Also, action was taken against 2.88 lakh people for not wearing masks at public places, 46,136 faced action for violating social distancing and 939 for violating quarantine rules.

