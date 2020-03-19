Explained: How to take care of mental health during coronavirus pandemic

Earlier this month, the WHO issued some considerations for taking care of people’s mental health during the outbreak, noting that the crisis was generating stress in the population. Earlier this month, the WHO issued some considerations for taking care of people’s mental health during the outbreak, noting that the crisis was generating stress in the population.

The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHIEC) in January 2020. In March, it declared the outbreak a pandemic, an acknowledgment that the disease had spread over a vast geographical area covering several countries and continents.

Earlier this month, the WHO issued some considerations for taking care of people’s mental health during the outbreak, noting that the crisis was generating stress in the population. On March 12, The Indian Express reported that the constant updates about the outbreak have its flip side as many doctors in Mumbai have recently received patients suffering from a combination of anxiety and phobia induced by coronavirus related information. At this point, those with existing mental health conditions such as anxiety are especially vulnerable.

Further, as many people across the world have been told to work from home and practice social distancing for at least the next two weeks, people are confined to their homes, which means fewer day-to-day interactions with people outside.

Given this, what can people do to take care of their mental health?

Mental health considerations during the outbreak

Almost every health organisation, including the WHO, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and Mental Health Europe among others, have urged people to limit their consumption of news during the outbreak. The WHO notes that people should avoid watching, listening or reading news that causes them to be anxious or distressed. It advises that only that information should be sought that helps in taking practical measures to protect oneself from coronavirus. “The sudden and near-constant stream of news reports about an outbreak can cause anyone to feel worried,” the WHO has said.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), on the other hand, notes that people may react differently to stressful situations such as an infectious disease outbreak, which requires people to practice social distancing, isolation or quarantine. It says that during such a time, people may feel worried, anxious or fearful about their own health status, the health status of others that may be exposed to the infection and resentment that one’s family members and friends may feel if they require to be quarantined because of them.

In such a case, SAMHSA advises people to understand the “real risk” of harm to themselves and people around them during an outbreak like situation by referring to credible sources of information and by avoiding looking at news 24/7. “The public perception of risk during a situation such as an infectious disease outbreak is often inaccurate,” it says. SAMHSA also advises reaching out to people using the telephone, email and text as it is one of the best ways to reduce anxiety, depression and loneliness.

According to the UK’s Mental Health Foundation, people staying at home should try to create a different daily routine for themselves, having an exercise routine and trying new relaxation techniques.

In an article, Dr. Doreen Marshall, Vice-President of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), has said human beings are hard-wired to want to know what is happening when and to notice things are threatening to them. Therefore, it is natural for people to feel stressed during situations where there is little certainty, such as in the present disease outbreak. She says a “large part” of anxiety comes from a sense of not being able to control something that people think they should be able to. Marshall advises limiting the intake of news, challenging oneself to stay in the present, interacting with nature as long as it means avoiding crowds and staying connected with friends and family.

What about people in isolation?

Isolation refers to a situation wherein a person infected with the disease is separated from those that are not sick to prevent the spread of infection. For people who are isolated, the WHO recommends staying connected and maintaining social networks. It says that even during isolation, people should try and keep up with their daily routines. “During times of stress, pay attention to your own needs and feelings. Engage in healthy activities that you enjoy and find relaxing. Exercise regularly, keep regular sleep routines and eat healthy food,” it says.

