Explained: How to freeze-dry Covid-19 test enzymes for up to 30 days

In fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s not just the vaccines that require complicated cold supply chains and refrigerated storage. PCR tests too have enzymes and reagents that need to be frozen.

Northwestern University researchers have discovered that commercially available PCR tests can withstand the freeze-drying process, making them shelf-stable for up to 30 days and 50°C without sacrificing sensitivity and accuracy, the university said in a press release. The findings are described in the Biotechnology Journal.

The researchers found that the testing reagents could be pre-mixed with a standard preservative, freeze-dried and then distributed and stored at room temperatures. When the test is needed, health care workers then add water to rehydrate the test for immediate use.

The new strategy could help ease logistical challenges, making tests more available to help schools, businesses and sporting events safely reopen, the university said.

Source: Northwestern University