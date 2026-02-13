Explained: How the trifurcation of urban Hyderabad’s municipal body will work

On February 11, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Congress government split the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three corporations with one commissioner each.

While officials say the move will help in administrative ease, Hyderabad is not the first major Indian city to experiment with splitting its civic body.

Back in 2012, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated, but reunified in 2022 after mixed results. More recently, in July 2025, the Karnataka government split the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike into five smaller corporations.

While the effectiveness of the split will only be seen in the future, this is how the three bodies will function.

How will the trifurcation work?

The split has led to formation of three corporations — the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC). The move follows the government’s push to expand the erstwhile GHMC limits to include the merger of 27 surrounding local bodies with it.

This merger had increased the ward strength of GHMC from 150 to 300. The trifurcation is considered to be one of the most substantive administrative moves after Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) was expanded to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in 2007.

Who heads the new corporations now?

After trifurcation, GHMC will now have 150 wards, like before. CMC will have 76 wards and MMC will have 74 wards. According to a government order issued on February 11, G Srijana will serve as the commissioner for CMC while T Vinay Krishna Reddy will be the MMC commissioner. R V Karnan was retained as commissioner of GHMC.

All three will report to Jayesh Ranjan, chief secretary (metropolitan area and urban development). Ranjan will supervise governance across all the three corporations in the capacity as special officer.

The Mandal example

According to Ranjan the trifurcation is in line with “the stellar example set by the Telugu states in creating smaller administrative units”. Andhra Pradesh was the first state to make mandal an administrative unit about 30 years ago. After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, 33 districts were carved out of ten Telangana districts.

“The trifurcation helps in bringing the administration to the doorstep of the people. Keep it in smaller units and manageable units,” Ranjan said.

How will the three corporations interact with one another?

Ranjan said: “Some kind of a uniform strategy plan or action will be implemented in all the three corporations”. For instance sanitation plans, conservation of water bodies, recreation, tourism and heritage will all have strategic plans which are common across all the three corporations. “For heritage we will have to adopt a monument plan,” Ranjan said, as an example.

There will also be mobility planning for people who are moving from one corporation limits to the other. “The decentralisation will happen at the zonal level; there are 12 zones,” he said. There will be commonality in administrative functions across all three corporations.

How does this work politically?

While the civil servants like Ranjan will execute the administrative functions, the three corporations will have 300 wards for which urban local body elections will be held later this year. Through indirect elections, three Mayors are also expected to be elected. The Congress which is in power, the BRS and BJP which are in opposition will have to prove its strength in all the three corporations. The AIMIM, meanwhile, is set to emerge as a key player in the GHMC limits.