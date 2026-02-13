Explained: How the trifurcation of urban Hyderabad’s municipal body will work

While officials say the move will help in administrative ease, Hyderabad is not the first major Indian city to experiment with splitting its civic body. 

Written by: Nikhila Henry
4 min readHyderabadUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 01:51 PM IST
HyderabadThe Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been split into three corporations with one commissioner each. Wikimedia Commons
Make us preferred source on Google

On February 11, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Congress government split the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three corporations with one commissioner each. 

While officials say the move will help in administrative ease, Hyderabad is not the first major Indian city to experiment with splitting its civic body. 

Back in 2012, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated, but reunified in 2022 after mixed results. More recently, in July 2025, the Karnataka government split the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike into five smaller corporations.

While the effectiveness of the split will only be seen in the future, this is how the three bodies will function.

How will the trifurcation work?

The split has led to formation of three corporations — the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC). The move follows the government’s push to expand the erstwhile GHMC limits to include the merger of 27 surrounding local bodies with it.

This merger had increased the ward strength of GHMC from 150 to 300. The trifurcation is considered to be one of the most substantive administrative moves after Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) was expanded to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in 2007.

Who heads the new corporations now?

After trifurcation, GHMC will now have 150 wards, like before. CMC will have 76 wards and MMC will have 74 wards.  According to a government order issued on February 11, G Srijana will serve as the commissioner for CMC while T Vinay Krishna Reddy will be the MMC commissioner. R V Karnan was retained as commissioner of GHMC. 

Story continues below this ad

All three will report to Jayesh Ranjan, chief secretary (metropolitan area and urban development). Ranjan will supervise governance across all the three corporations in the capacity as special officer.

Also Read | Civic woes: Why municipal corporations’ struggle for revenues mirrors India’s faltering urban development agenda

The Mandal example

According to Ranjan the trifurcation is in line with “the stellar example set by the Telugu states in creating smaller administrative units”. Andhra Pradesh was the first state to make mandal an administrative unit about 30 years ago. After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, 33 districts were carved out of ten Telangana districts.

“The trifurcation helps in bringing the administration to the doorstep of the people. Keep it in smaller units and manageable units,” Ranjan said.

How will the three corporations interact with one another?

Story continues below this ad

Ranjan said: “Some kind of a uniform strategy plan or action will be implemented in all the three corporations”. For instance sanitation plans, conservation of water bodies, recreation, tourism and heritage will all have strategic plans which are common across all the three corporations. “For heritage we will have to adopt a monument plan,” Ranjan said, as an example. 

There will also be mobility planning for people who are moving from one corporation limits to the other. “The decentralisation will happen at the zonal level; there are 12 zones,” he said. There will be commonality in administrative functions across all three corporations.

How does this work politically?

While the civil servants like Ranjan will execute the administrative functions, the three corporations will have 300 wards for which urban local body elections will be held later this year. Through indirect elections, three Mayors are also expected to be elected. The Congress which is in power, the BRS and BJP which are in opposition will have to prove its strength in all the three corporations. The AIMIM, meanwhile, is set to emerge as a key player in the GHMC limits.

Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
Bhagwat says caste no bar for RSS chief, but all of them have been upper caste
RSS
Experts Explain | India AI applications stack - What the country can bring to the table
India AI applications stack - What the country can bring to the table
Why the Indian IT sector must course-correct amidst 'SaaSpocalypse' fears
it sector
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite Tamil Nadu’s election script
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka demands Puri’s resignation
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands Hardeep Puri’s resignation
Hrithik Roshan breaks silence, says he is not part of Ranveer Singh, farhan Akhtar feud.
'Unverified, false': Hrithik Roshan dismisses Ranveer Singh's claim that Farhan Akhtar approached him for Don 3
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Shanghai road collapse
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
EXPRESS OPINION
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
Best of Both Sides | Welfare for all — the AI race India should win
AI race: 10 things that India needs to fix
Years after MeToo, a silence, broken briefly, can be heard again
Years after MeToo, a silence, broken briefly, can be heard again
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement